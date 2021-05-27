LA Kings: Coach Gallant speaks highly of Gabe Vilardi, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

After losing their tournament opener, Team USA has won five straight at the Worlds, thanks in large part to the play of LA Kings netminder Cal Petersen. Once upon a time, a matchup against Germany meant an easy two points for any of the international hockey powerhouses. That’s not the way it is anymore, though, as the Germans have established themselves as a formidable force on the ice, and the 2021 World Championship is no exception to this. As a result, Team USA, led by LA Kings goaltender Cal Petersen, was in tough on Monday.