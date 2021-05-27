LA Kings: Coach Gallant speaks highly of Gabe Vilardi, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Gabe Vilardi and Jaret Anderson-Dolan are two of three LA Kings playing for Team Canada. Their coach spoke highly of both after Wednesday’s win. A pair of 21-year-olds, Gabe Vilardi and Jaret Anderson-Dolan couldn’t have had more polar opposites finishes to the 2021 season with the LA Kings. Vilardi closed out the year by tallying five points in the final six games. Anderson-Dolan had just one point in the final six contests — a goal in the Coyotes series finale.rinkroyalty.com