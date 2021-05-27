Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

Standoff ends in arrest

By tmurry
elkhornmediagroup.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK – Kennewick officers responded to Ranch and Home on North Columbia Boulevard a little before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and ended up in a standoff with Kerry Brooks, 28, who was armed with a knife. Employees reported that Brooks had followed employees inside while the store was closed and made...

elkhornmediagroup.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Armed Police#County Police#Swat#County Sheriff#Kpd#K9 Officers#Kennewick Officers#Threatening Gestures#Treatment#Commands#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.