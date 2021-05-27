City, County gets $46 million

The Texas General Land Office gave the City of Kingsville and the county of Kleberg an early Christmas present last week. On Friday, the GLO notified the county and city they were going to receive a total of $46 million to be used for flood mitigation and water abatement. The City of Kingsville is getting the lion’s share of the funds, with a whopping $36 million going to take care of nine already identified trouble spots for the Community. The County is getting $10 million and plans on using those funds to resolve issues from city water moving on to county roads.