With the weather getting warmer and summer fun top of mind as May comes to a close, it’s only natural to have more than a few home improvement projects rolling around your noggin. After all, it’s finally warm enough to hang up those ferns and plant a bounty of flowers. And, if you like to spend a lot of time in your backyard, you might want to spruce up your space with a Solo Stove surrounded by the most comfortable Adirondack chairs. Whatever the case may be, all of these home improvement projects have one thing in common: They likely will require a Home Depot run to bring them to fruition. Which leads us to today’s big question…