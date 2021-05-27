Cancel
North Powder, OR

Mask wearing still required during school functions

By Paul Hall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH POWDER – Recently, Lance Dixon, Superintendent of North Powder School District, sent a letter out, regarding mask wearing. This year has been an extremely challenging year. Now as we near the finish line, the district needs to ask for your help and continued patience for a couple more weeks. Monday night at the basketball game I misinterpreted a rule and players were allowed to play without masks. Yesterday, I received a phone call from OSAA and I took full credit for the error, but also had to assure the OSAA that North Powder would follow the current guidelines. This means all players; coaches and spectators are required to wear a mask at indoor competitions.

