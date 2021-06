HOOVER, Ala. – Ole Miss took care of business in the opening round of the SEC Tournament vs. Auburn as the Rebels emerged triumphant over the Tigers by a score of 7-4. As has become custom, Rebel ace Doug Nikhazy (9-2) turned in yet another gem on the mound for Ole Miss, going six iinnings and allowing just two runs, while Rebel closer Taylor Broadway handled the final 2.1 IP without allowing a run to cross.