Jill Biden hits the road to promote COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan, Missouri

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 17 days ago
First lady Jill Biden is seen as she's about to enter the presidential limousine in Washington, D.C., on May 3. Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit vaccination centers in Michigan and Missouri on Thursday to promote President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 160 million Americans against COVID-19 by July 4.

The first lady will stop at centers in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Kansas City, Mo.

The White House said she will observe vaccinations at Grand Rapids Community College and Kansas City's Metropolitan Community College. At both stops, she will talk about the partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges.

"We're proud to welcome the first lady," GRCC President Bill Pink said, according to WDIV-TV. "Community colleges will play a vital role as our region emerges from the pandemic."

At the Kansas City college, school officials said each person who receives the vaccine will win a scholarship for classes this summer or fall at the in-district tuition rate.

Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top White House medical adviser, toured a vaccination site at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., last week.

Earlier this month, President Biden set the goal of 160 million vaccinated Americans by July 4. He also set that date to have at least 70% of all U.S. adults with at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

A year in pandemic: How COVID-19 changed the world

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Americans#The White House#Wdiv Tv#President Joe Biden#President Biden#Vaccination Centers#Mich#Vaccinations#D C#Community Colleges#School Officials#Dr Anthony Fauci#The First Lady
Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan. 5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com. Dr. Thomas Aaberg Jr. is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a subspecialist in ocular oncology and vitreoretinal diseases and surgery. As founder of Retina Specialists of Michigan, Dr. Aaberg’s goal was to create a practice with a culture he would want as a patient — and he believes he has achieved it. “With help from an amazing group of doctors (several of whom have also been named Top Docs), insightful administrators, talented ophthalmic technicians, and a skilled front office staff, we have created a center of excellence with subspecialists in every field of medical and surgical retina, pediatric retina, retinal degeneration, uveitis, and ocular oncology,” Dr. Aaberg says.