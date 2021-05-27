Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 27, 2021

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago

Upgrades

  • Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, NVIDIA showed an EPS of $3.66, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $648.57 and a 52-week-low of $319.87. At the end of the last trading period, NVIDIA closed at $628.00.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1579.52 and a 52-week-low of $964.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1345.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Target Hospitality showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. Target Hospitality closed at $3.24 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Ford Motor showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.95 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. At the end of the last trading period, Ford Motor closed at $13.90.
  • According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Intuit earned $6.07 in the third quarter, compared to $4.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intuit shows a 52-week-high of $445.65 and a 52-week-low of $271.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $442.81.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.29.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

  • For Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO), Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Terreno Realty showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Terreno Realty shows a 52-week-high of $64.87 and a 52-week-low of $49.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.94.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (NYSE:MNR) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Monmouth Real Estate had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.75. Monmouth Real Estate closed at $19.21 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, IAC/InterActiveCorp had an EPS of $3.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $324.74 and a 52-week-low of $100.22. At the end of the last trading period, IAC/InterActiveCorp closed at $163.80.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Five9. For the first quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $201.75 and a 52-week-low of $92.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $175.30.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Solid Biosciences is set to $7.00. In the second quarter, Solid Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. Solid Biosciences closed at $3.78 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Zoom Video Communications is set to $325.00. Zoom Video Communications earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $149.16. Zoom Video Communications closed at $326.05 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for RingCentral is set to $275.00. For the first quarter, RingCentral had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $449.00 and a 52-week-low of $229.00. RingCentral closed at $260.71 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Angi. In the first quarter, Angi showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.28. At the end of the last trading period, Angi closed at $14.38.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS). The price target seems to have been set at $187.00 for T-Mobile US. T-Mobile US earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.09 and a 52-week-low of $94.46. T-Mobile US closed at $139.65 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Corvus Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Corvus Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.66 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Airbnb is set to $170.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Airbnb's EPS was $1.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Airbnb closed at $134.75 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR). The price target seems to have been set at $235.00 for Fiverr International. In the first quarter, Fiverr International showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $336.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.50. At the end of the last trading period, Fiverr International closed at $192.60.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA). The price target seems to have been set at $300.00 for Carvana. For the first quarter, Carvana had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.39 and a 52-week-low of $90.55. Carvana closed at $259.13 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Check Point Software is set to $140.00. In the first quarter, Check Point Software showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Check Point Software shows a 52-week-high of $139.26 and a 52-week-low of $103.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $118.24.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Cloudflare. Cloudflare earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.77 and a 52-week-low of $25.85. Cloudflare closed at $79.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is set to $250.00. For the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of CrowdStrike Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $251.28 and a 52-week-low of $71.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $219.96.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Tufin Software is set to $10.00. Tufin Software earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.11 and a 52-week-low of $6.34. At the end of the last trading period, Tufin Software closed at $9.00.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Palo Alto Networks is set to $425.00. In the third quarter, Palo Alto Networks showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $403.00 and a 52-week-low of $217.48. Palo Alto Networks closed at $367.77 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT). The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Fortinet. In the first quarter, Fortinet showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.68 and a 52-week-low of $106.75. At the end of the last trading period, Fortinet closed at $215.71.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $225.00. For the third quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $230.88 and a 52-week-low of $69.83. Zscaler closed at $194.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Varonis Systems. In the first quarter, Varonis Systems showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.74. Varonis Systems closed at $49.02 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Sensient Technologies. For the first quarter, Sensient Technologies had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.76 and a 52-week-low of $47.67. At the end of the last trading period, Sensient Technologies closed at $86.78.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Santander Consumer USA is set to $41.00. For the first quarter, Santander Consumer USA had an EPS of $2.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.36 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. At the end of the last trading period, Santander Consumer USA closed at $37.38.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ally Financial is set to $65.00. In the first quarter, Ally Financial showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.14 and a 52-week-low of $16.39. At the end of the last trading period, Ally Financial closed at $53.45.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is set to $5.00. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.34. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.41 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO). The price target seems to have been set at $385.00 for Twilio. Twilio earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $177.13. At the end of the last trading period, Twilio closed at $332.36.

For Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the first quarter, Amicus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amicus Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $25.39 and a 52-week-low of $8.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.00.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Super League Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SLGG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Super League Gaming is set to $6.00. For the first quarter, Super League Gaming had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Super League Gaming closed at $4.68 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Us#Current Ratings#Stock Trading#Nasdaq Inc#Rbc Capital#Nvidia Corp Lrb Nasdaq#Nvda#Stephens Co#Cmg#Target Hospitality Corp#Rbc Capital#Ford Motor Co Lrb Nyse#Exane Bnp Paribas#Intuit Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Intu#Goldman Sachs#Occidental Petroleum Corp#Terreno Realty Corp#Trno#Iac Interactivecorp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

Petrobras Earns Technical Rating Upgrade

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Petrobras (PBRA) moved up into a new percentile Tuesday, as it got a lift from 61 to 72. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's unique rating tracks price action with...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Diageo Earns RS Rating Upgrade

In a welcome move, Diageo (DEO) saw its Relative Strength Rating improve from 68 to 72 on Tuesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's unique rating measures market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best)...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Avantor Earns IBD Rating Upgrade

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Avantor (AVTR) climbed into a new percentile Thursday, as it got a lift from 69 to 72. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This proprietary rating measures technical performance by using...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD Rating Upgrades: Plains Group Shows Improved Price Strength

On Thursday, Plains Group (PAGP) earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 70 to 74. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This proprietary rating identifies technical performance by showing how a stock's price action...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Heidrick & Struggles Earns IBD Stock Rating Upgrade

On Wednesday, Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 94 to 96. The new score means the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. History shows the top market performers tend to have a 95 or higher score as they launch their major moves.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Diamondback Energy Gets IBD Stock Rating Upgrade

On Wednesday, Diamondback Energy (FANG) got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 93 to 96. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Diamondback Energy is currently forming a cup with handle, with...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Coeur Mining Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Benchmark

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Coeur Mining (CDE) entered a new percentile Wednesday, with an increase from 77 to 82. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating measures market leadership with a 1 (worst)...
TechnologyInvestor's Business Daily

BlackBerry Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

BlackBerry (BB) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Thursday, rising from 89 to 96. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating identifies price action with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The grade shows how a stock's price movement over the last 52 weeks stacks up against all the other stocks in our database.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Janus Capital Gets A Composite Rating Upgrade

Janus Capital (JHG) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Tuesday, up from 94 the day before. The new score tells you the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. The top-performing stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they begin to launch a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.22.
MoviesInvestor's Business Daily

IBD Rating Upgrades: Cinemark Flashes Improved Technical Strength

In a welcome move, Cinemark (CNK) saw its Relative Strength Rating improve from 68 to 76 on Wednesday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's unique rating measures price action with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by CL King

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

AMC Networks Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is AMC Networks (AMCX), which saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 88 to 93. As you try to...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Arista Networks Stock Switches Into Leadership Mode With Rating Upgrade

The Relative Strength Rating for Arista Networks (ANET) climbed into a new percentile Monday, with a rise from 79 to 82. The 80-plus RS Rating makes Arista Networks stock one for you watchlist. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Chewy Stock Pulls Back After Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares traded lower by 5.4% Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and revenue on Thursday afternoon. Chewy reported first-quarter EPS of 9 cents on revenue of $2.14 billion. Both numbers beat consensus analyst estimates of a 3-cent loss and $2.13 billion in revenue. Revenue was up 32% from a year ago.