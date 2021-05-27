Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 27, 2021

Upgrades

Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, NVIDIA showed an EPS of $3.66, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $648.57 and a 52-week-low of $319.87. At the end of the last trading period, NVIDIA closed at $628.00.

Downgrades

For Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO), Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Terreno Realty showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Terreno Realty shows a 52-week-high of $64.87 and a 52-week-low of $49.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.94.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Five9. For the first quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $201.75 and a 52-week-low of $92.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $175.30.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Solid Biosciences is set to $7.00. In the second quarter, Solid Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.93. Solid Biosciences closed at $3.78 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Zoom Video Communications is set to $325.00. Zoom Video Communications earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $149.16. Zoom Video Communications closed at $326.05 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for RingCentral is set to $275.00. For the first quarter, RingCentral had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $449.00 and a 52-week-low of $229.00. RingCentral closed at $260.71 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Angi Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Angi. In the first quarter, Angi showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.28. At the end of the last trading period, Angi closed at $14.38.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS). The price target seems to have been set at $187.00 for T-Mobile US. T-Mobile US earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.09 and a 52-week-low of $94.46. T-Mobile US closed at $139.65 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Corvus Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Corvus Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.66 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Airbnb is set to $170.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Airbnb's EPS was $1.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Airbnb closed at $134.75 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR). The price target seems to have been set at $235.00 for Fiverr International. In the first quarter, Fiverr International showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $336.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.50. At the end of the last trading period, Fiverr International closed at $192.60.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA). The price target seems to have been set at $300.00 for Carvana. For the first quarter, Carvana had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.39 and a 52-week-low of $90.55. Carvana closed at $259.13 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Check Point Software is set to $140.00. In the first quarter, Check Point Software showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Check Point Software shows a 52-week-high of $139.26 and a 52-week-low of $103.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $118.24.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Cloudflare. Cloudflare earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.77 and a 52-week-low of $25.85. Cloudflare closed at $79.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is set to $250.00. For the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of CrowdStrike Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $251.28 and a 52-week-low of $71.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $219.96.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Tufin Software is set to $10.00. Tufin Software earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.11 and a 52-week-low of $6.34. At the end of the last trading period, Tufin Software closed at $9.00.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Palo Alto Networks is set to $425.00. In the third quarter, Palo Alto Networks showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $403.00 and a 52-week-low of $217.48. Palo Alto Networks closed at $367.77 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT). The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Fortinet. In the first quarter, Fortinet showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.68 and a 52-week-low of $106.75. At the end of the last trading period, Fortinet closed at $215.71.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $225.00. For the third quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $230.88 and a 52-week-low of $69.83. Zscaler closed at $194.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Varonis Systems. In the first quarter, Varonis Systems showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.74. Varonis Systems closed at $49.02 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Sensient Technologies. For the first quarter, Sensient Technologies had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.76 and a 52-week-low of $47.67. At the end of the last trading period, Sensient Technologies closed at $86.78.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Santander Consumer USA is set to $41.00. For the first quarter, Santander Consumer USA had an EPS of $2.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.36 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. At the end of the last trading period, Santander Consumer USA closed at $37.38.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ally Financial is set to $65.00. In the first quarter, Ally Financial showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.14 and a 52-week-low of $16.39. At the end of the last trading period, Ally Financial closed at $53.45.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is set to $5.00. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.34. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.41 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO). The price target seems to have been set at $385.00 for Twilio. Twilio earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $177.13. At the end of the last trading period, Twilio closed at $332.36.

For Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the first quarter, Amicus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amicus Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $25.39 and a 52-week-low of $8.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.00.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Super League Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SLGG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Super League Gaming is set to $6.00. For the first quarter, Super League Gaming had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Super League Gaming closed at $4.68 at the end of the last trading period.

