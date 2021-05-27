Cancel
U.S. Covid Cases Down More Than 50% Since Start of May as the Country Averages 1.7 Million Daily Vaccine Shots

By Nate Rattner, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage daily Covid case counts in the U.S. are at less than half of the level recorded at the start of May, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows. Federal data shows the U.S. is reporting an average of 1.7 million daily vaccinations, and nearly 50% of the U.S. population has received one dose or more.

