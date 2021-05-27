Cancel
U.S. Covid Cases Down More Than 50% Since Start of May as the Country Averages 1.7 Million Daily Vaccine Shots

By Nate Rattner, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage daily Covid case counts in the U.S. are at less than half of the level recorded at the start of May, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows. Federal data shows the U.S. is reporting an average of 1.7 million daily vaccinations, and nearly 50% of the U.S. population has received one dose or more.

Related
Public Healthbaltimorefishbowl.com

More than 2.8 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 2,810,510 Marylanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state data showed on Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported that 68.5% of Marylanders age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Of the two-dose vaccines, Maryland has administered a total...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

US COVID-19 hospitalizations down 100K since January; average cases hit 11-month low

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. have dropped significantly compared to previous peaks, a promising trend, according to The New York Times database. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 100,000 fewer than hospitalizations recorded Jan. 20, according to a May 27 tweet from President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ronald Klain, that cites the Times' data.
Public HealthABC7 Los Angeles

Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

The U.S. passed another major milestone Tuesday in its race to vaccinate the population against COVID-19. Half of U.S. adults -- more than 129 million people over 18 -- are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

As Maryland COVID testing positivity sets new low, state reports more than 50,000 daily vaccinations

Maryland has notched five days in a row with a coronavirus testing positivity rate below 2%, marks not recorded at any point during the public health crisis, as the state reported the most daily vaccinations in more than a week, according to the state health department. Here’s a look at where other key coronavirus indicators stood Saturday. Cases Maryland added 185 new coronavirus infections, ...
Public HealthIdaho8.com

Half of US states have fully vaccinated at least 50% of adults. We need to keep going to prevent future outbreaks, official says

At least 25 states — plus Washington, DC — have now fully vaccinated at least half of their adults, data published Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Those states are Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New...
U.S. Politicswhdh.com

For the first time in over a year, the US records a daily average of fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

(CNN) — The US just recorded a seven-day average of fewer than 20,000 new daily Covid-19 cases for the first time since March 2020. The daily average of new cases dropped to about 17,248 as of Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. However, that number might be lower than reality, as some cases from the weekend and the Memorial Day holiday might not have been reported yet.
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Ohio’s daily COVID case average drops below 1,000

Ohio’s 21-day average for coronavirus cases dropped below 1,000 on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Over the last three weeks the state is averaging 993 cases a day. The state recorded just below that, 987 cases, the last day. Ohio hasn’t reported more than 1,000 daily cases...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Greater than 50% of Individuals obtained at the least one Covid vaccine shot as U.S. circumstances fall additional

Greater than 50% of the U.S. inhabitants has acquired at the least one Covid vaccine shot, federal knowledge exhibits, as nationwide case counts proceed to fall. Moderna on Tuesday utilized for full Meals and Drug Administration approval of its Covid-19 vaccine. Surveys have proven that FDA approval may encourage extra individuals to get the vaccine, which is at present on the U.S. market below an emergency use authorization.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

U.S. daily average of COVID-19 cases dips below 20,000 for 1st time since March 2020

In another significant pandemic milestone, the United States' daily average of new COVID-19 cases has declined to a level not seen since March of 2020. The U.S.' seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases as of Monday declined to 17,248, CNN reports, citing Johns Hopkins University data. This, CNN noted, was the first time the United States' seven-day average of new coronavirus cases was below 20,000 since last March.
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 172 million and more than 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 172 million on Friday, while the death toll rose to 3.7 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. remained in the lead globally in cases with 33.3 million and deaths with 596,434, JHU data show, but the seven-day average for cases has fallen 48% from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker, for deaths has dropped 28% and for hospitalizations has declined 22% as vaccinations continue to increase. The number of Americans fully vaccinated increased to 136.6 million, or 41.2% of the total population, while the number of people who are at least 18 years old who have been fully vaccinated grew to 134 million, or 52% of the population. The World Health Organization warned on Thursday of a possible third wave of cases in Africa, with eight countries reporting a surge of more than 30% in new infections, the New York Times reported. The variant that first emerged in India, now called delta variant, is believed to be contributing to the surge.