Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Dollar Tree Profit Tops Estimates

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.63% to 34,538.05 while the NASDAQ fell 0.02% to 13,735.33. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.29% to 4,208.28.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,191,140 cases with around 591,950 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 27,369,090 cases and 315,230 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,274,690 COVID-19 cases with 454,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 168,450,710 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,499,710 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrial shares climbed 1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN), up 13%, and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT), up 5%.

In trading on Thursday, information technology shares fell 0.1%.

Top Headline

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.

Dollar Tree posted quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, exceeding market estimates of $1.40 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $6.48 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $6.41 billion.

Dollar Tree said it sees FY21 earnings of $5.80 to $6.05 per share.

Equities Trading UP

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares shot up 156% to $11.08 after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) got a boost, shooting 93% to $14.85 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $25 price target.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares were also up, gaining 49% to $4.73.

Equities Trading DOWN

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares tumbled 16% to $4.71 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million registered direct offering of 2.564 million shares.

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) were down 15% to $48.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) was down, falling 13% to $16.16.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $65.72, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,897.00.

Silver traded down 0.3% Thursday to $27.79 while copper rose 0.5% to $4.55.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1% and the German DAX 30 declined 0.3%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, French CAC 40 rose 0.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.4%.

Italy’s consumer confidence index surged to 110.6 in May from 102.3 in the prior month, while manufacturing confidence index gained to 110.2 from 106. German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator rose to -7 for June from a revised reading of -8.6 in May.

Economics

US durable goods orders fell 1.3% in April.

The US economy expanded by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter following a 4.3% growth in the prior three-month period.

US initial jobless claims fell by 38,000 to 406,000 last week.

US pending home sales fell 4.4% in April.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

