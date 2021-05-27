Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Cannabis Co Cresco Labs Posts Record Q1 Revenue Of $178M

By Jelena Martinovic
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4sx0_0aDLM3DX00

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) reported a 9.9% quarter-over-quarter and 168.8% year-over-year revenue growth amounting to $178 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The Chicago-based company achieved record wholesale and retail revenue over the same period, totaling $95.6 million and $82.8 million, respectively.

"In Q1, we delivered sequential growth from existing assets, demonstrated our ability to reach and sustain #1 market share positions in two of this industry's top-five states, and we're gearing up to repeat that success in more markets this year," Charles Bachtell, co-founder and CEO of Cresco Labs, said Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of what the first-quarter earnings report showed:

  • Gross profit was $87 million, accounting for 48.8% of revenue, up by 16.8% sequentially and 268.9% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA came in positive at $35 million, representing an increase of 16.5% quarter-over-quarter and 507.2% year-over-year.
  • Net wholesale revenue grew by 5.7% sequentially and 150.8% year-over-year
  • Retail revenue, coming from 24 stores, increased 15.2% quarter-over-quarter and 193.2% year-over-year.
  • As of March 31, Cresco had $381.7 million in assets.
  • Cresco expects to post annualized revenue run-rate of more than $1 billion by the year-end.

"We're also pleased to take this opportunity at the outset of the year to make the transition to U.S. GAAP, remove the break-out of certain one-time items, and provide investors with clarity on the transition." Bachtell disclosed.

Q1 2021 Operational Highlights

In April, Cresco closed the acquisition of Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE:BWEL) (OTCQX:BMWLF).

The company took over the cannabis retailer in an all-stock transaction worth $213 million.

Over the quarter, Cresco also wrapped up the purchase of Verdant Creations' four dispensaries in Ohio, located in Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Newark and Marion, bringing its total footprint in the Buckeye State to five stores.

In February, the cannabis company bought Massachusetts-based Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC for a total of $158 million, which enabled it to expand its cultivation footprint by approximately 42,000 square feet of the flowering canopy with additional 20,000 square feet of potential indoor expansion. The deal also included two operating stores in Leicester and Framingham and one Worcester-based dispensary poised to kick off cannabis sales in the second quarter of 2021.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Cultivation#Total Revenue#Total Sales#Revenue Growth#Earnings Growth#Profit Growth#Cresco Labs Inc#Cse#Cl#Crlbf#Fse#Ebitda#U S Gaap#Bluma Wellness Inc#Bwel#Bmwlf#Verdant Creations#The Buckeye State#Bl Real Estate Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Increased by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Casey’s Sets Record In Fiscal Year Revenue

(Ankeny, IA) — Casey’s General Stores reported an all-time best eight-point-seven billion dollars in revenue for the just-completed fiscal year. Casey’s C-E-O Darren Rebelez says it’s an astounding figure in the midst of what he calls “the most challenging business environment of our lifetime.” Casey’s adjusted what it stocked inside its stores — selling less grab-and-go food while selling more P-P-E and groceries. He says there was also higher demand for beer and alcohol as restaurants and bars closed and people began consuming more alcohol at home. Casey’s profits from fuel sales were up nearly 24 percent — on a record margin of nearly 35 cents a gallon.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HEXO Corp To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences

OTTAWA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO", or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that Sebastien St. Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference:...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co. Flora Growth Completed $2.4M Investment In Hoshi International

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) made a strategic investment of 2 million Euros ($2.42 million) in Hoshicap Portugal Unipessoal Lda, a subsidiary of Hoshi International. The investment will solidify Flora's position as a preferred strategic supplier to Hoshi's EU processing facilities in Malta and Portugal, and provide Flora with a port for the importation of compliant, high-quality Colombian outdoor cannabis flower and derivatives to the European Union (EU).
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNYSE:WEC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 639,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. A number of brokerages recently weighed in on...
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million. EGHT has been the subject of several research...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 11, 2021

CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 12.33% at $0.82. Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 11.9% at $8.37. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed up 9.13% at $4.54. Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 7.86% at $2.47. Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 7.76% at $0.32. Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB)...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Lakeland Stock Falls After Decline In Q1 Revenue, Contracting Margins

Lakeland Industries Inc (NASDAQ: LAKE) reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue of $34.1 million, a decrease of 25.2% year-over-year, beating analyst consensus of $33.3 million. The industrial protective clothing manufacturer saw growth in traditional industries following a decline in COVID-19 sales as countries reopen their economies after launching a vaccination campaign....
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Kaspien (KSPN) Misses Q1 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kaspien (NASDAQ: KSPN) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.61), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.59). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.62 million versus the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. Recent Operational Highlights. Raised approximately...
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Iowa casinos heading for record revenues

DES MOINES — Iowa casinos are on track to have their most-profitable year ever, with officials crediting “pent-up” post-pandemic demand among Iowans eager to spend money at entertainment venues as a key factor in the fiscal 2021 revenue surge. Also, while sports betting slowed somewhat in May, the month’s wagering...