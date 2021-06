Governor Gavin Newsom announced today, June 3, that California will allow restaurants and bars to continue selling to-go cocktails, as well as alcohol in parklets, at least through the end of the year. Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor London Breed held a press conference together at Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, that multigenerational margarita institution in the Richmond. Regrettably, the governor did not throw back any margs, but he did announce some good news, in that he’s extending a couple of temporary emergency orders that were made at the beginning of the pandemic to allow more time for a couple of bills to keep moving through the state legislature.