City plans $26 million in street and sidewalk improvements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As Grand Rapids begins its eighth season of ramped-up road construction, the community can again expect to see improvements to streets and sidewalks throughout the city this summer. During a recent City Commission meeting, the Vital Streets Oversight Commission presented an update on the Vital Streets program and what street and sidewalk projects are planned for fiscal year 2022 (FY2022).

Since 2014, the Vital Streets millage has allowed the City to complete preventative maintenance and reconstruction of 514 miles of streets. This year, the City plans to work on an additional 22 miles. Grand Rapids also plans to dedicate a total of $1.8 million for various sidewalk repair and construction projects in all three city wards.

In the past year, the Vital Streets Oversight Commission engaged with the community virtually while also ensuring health and safety. Along with hosting four virtual community meetings, the commission maintained communications with residents by reaching out directly with mailers, responding to over 370 service message requests from 311, offering surveys through Public Input and providing Spanish translation for all mailers. Citizens weighed in on their priorities for projects and spending of Vital Streets dedicated millage dollars.

Vital Streets projects not only improve the streets and sidewalks for drivers, but they also concentrate on improving these spaces for pedestrians and cyclists. Last year, the City added 8.5 miles of new bicycle facilities with nearly seven miles of new bicycle trails added in Neighborhoods of Focus. The City has also emphasized the increase of green infrastructure by adding over 280 street trees, 46 bioswales and 37 infiltration basins. This year, the City plans to add four more miles of bicycle facilities in addition to making changes to existing bicycle facilities for better signage and cyclist access.

Vital Streets projects are backed by a voter-approved plan in 2014 that extended a local income tax levy for 15 years. Vital Street investment, along with a road funding commitment by the State of Michigan, ensures that 70 percent of Grand Rapids city streets reach fair to good condition by 2030. Since 2014, Grand Rapids has gone from 37 percent of streets in good or fair condition to 61 percent thanks to the Vital Streets program.

Below is a partial list of 2021 road construction projects with no start dates set to date. Street projects, listed in alphabetical order, may be carried over to the next construction season. A partial list of street paving projects planned by the City’s Public Works Department also is included. Other locations may be added.

Rotomill/resurfacing

29th Street – Breton to East City Limits (2022)

Benjamin Avenue NE – Bradford to Cedar– Contract No. 1

Benjamin Avenue SE – Hope to Fulton

Bradford Street NE – Plymouth to Perkins and Perkins Avenue – Bradford to Mason– Contract No. 1

Butterworth Street – O’Brien to Marion (2022)

Capen Street NE – Eastern to Houseman

Cass Avenue SE – Delaware to Franklin – Contract No. 1

Collindale Avenue – Lake Michigan to Leonard (2022)

Crescent Avenue NE – Lafayette to Grand

Dale Street – Monroe to Center and Coit to Plainfield

Division Avenue - Quigley to Cottage Grove (2022)

Eastern Avenue – 400’ South of 44th to 28th (2022)

Elliott Street SE – Thelma to Nelson – Contract No. 2

Grand Avenue – Flat to Lydia

Hall Street SE – Plymouth to east city limits

High Street SW – Grandville to Century – Contract No. 2

Holland Avenue NE – Fulton to Fountain– Contract No. 1

Innes Street NE – Diamond to Fuller

Lyon Street – Monroe Avenue to Division Avenue

Mason Street – Plymouth to Perkins – Contract No. 1

Mayfield Avenue – Leonard to Sweet

Merritt Street SE – Eastern to Blaine– Contract No. 2

North Avenue NE – Shirley to Walnut and Shirley Street NE – North to College – Contract No. 1

Ottawa Avenue – Fulton to Michigan

Walnut Street NE – North to Union – Contract No. 1

Other road projects

College Avenue – Leonard Street to Sweet Street (water main, reconstruction)

Curwood Avenue – Blossom to Oak Park, Oak Park Drive – Curwood to Langley and Langley Street – Oak Park to Plymouth (water main, reconstruction)

Chestnut Street SW – 570 feet west of Godfrey to Godfrey (sewer separation, reconstruction)

Eastern Avenue SE – Burton to Ardmore (water main, reconstruction)

Franklin Street SW – Division to east city limits (water main, resurfacing)

Fuller Avenue – Adams to Alexander (water main, reconstruction)

Fulton Street East – Benjamin to Wallinwood (water main, resurfacing)

Garfield Avenue - Fulton to Bridge, Veto Street – Valley to Garfield and California Street – Valley to Garfield (water main, reconstruction) (2022)

Godfrey Avenue SW – South city limits to Oxford (sewer separation, reconstruction)

Hall Street SE – Kalamazoo to east of Sylvan (water main, reconstruction)

Houseman Avenue – Leonard to Spencer (water main, reconstruction) (2022)

Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE – East Beltline to 28th Street (water main, reconstruction)

Market Avenue – Wealthy to Fulton and Fulton Street – Grand River to Market (sanitary sewer, reconstruction)

Norwich Avenue SW – Curve to Hayden (sewer separation, water main, reconstruction, resurfacing)

Oxford Street SW – Norwich to Godfrey (sewer separation, reconstruction)

Prince Street SE – Madison to Eastern (sewer separation, water main, reconstruction)

Prospect Avenue – Burton to Griggs and Garden to Highland (water main, reconstruction) (2022)

Richards Avenue – Fulton to Sibley (water main, reconstruction) (2022)

Straight Avenue – Wealthy to Emperor and Weatlhy Street - Straight to 300’ West of Front (water main, reconstruction) (2022)

Valley Avenue NW – Fourth to Walker (water main, reconstruction)

Preventative Maintenance of Bridges:

Division Avenue

Alpine Avenue

College Avenue

Leffingwell Avenue

Public Works Department resurfacing projects:

Acacia NW - Richmond to Acacia

Adams SE - Fuller to Calvin

Alewa NW - Lake Michigan Dr to Olivia

Andre SW - Division to Buchanan

Ball Park Bvd NW - Bridge to Sibley

Baynton NE - Lyon to Michigan

Benjamin NE - Evangeline to Fountain

Benjamin SE - Franklin to Alexander

Benjamin SE - Hall to Adams

Broadway NW - Hamilton to Elizabeth

Charles SE - Wealthy to Logan

Cheshire NE - Prospect to Oakwood

Cutler SW - Clyde Park to Mckee

Derbyshire SE - Kalamazoo to East Dead End

Eastern NE - Fountain to Innes

Edwin NW - Turner to Will

Elizabeth NW - Richmond to Broadway

Emerald NE - Capen to Malta

Emerald NE - Knapp to Country Club

Evernia SE - Rosemary to Ken-O-Sha

Feakin SW - Dickinson to Fox

Fern NE - Florence to Hanover

First NW - Valley to Valley

Fisk SE - Kalamazoo to Neland

Fountain NE - Fuller to Auburn

Gateway NW - Covell to Luray

Giddings SE - Hall to Adams

Gilpin NE - Riverside to West Dead End

Godwin SE - Burton to Griswold

Golfridge SE - Grove Bluff to Alger

Graham SW - Oakland to Century

Grove Bluff SE - Heathcliff to Golfridge

Haines NW - Covell to Dick

Hake NE - Grand to Diamond

Hamilton NW - Leonard to Crosby

Hamilton NW - Richmond to Broadway

Hamstead NW - Shawmut to Covell

Hanover NE - Forrest to Fern

Hayden SW - Norwich to Dorchester

Herrick NE - Spencer to SWeet

Houseman NE - Lyon to Fountain

Houseman NE - SWeet to Spencer

Humbolt SE - Eastern to Kalamazoo

Jerome SW - Burton to Griggs

Kenning NW - Covell to Shawmut

Kerwin NW - Derby to Holborn

Kirtland SW - Clyde Park to Mckee

Lawrence NE - Coit to SWensberg

Lenora NW - 4th to 6th

Luray NW - Cayuga to Sibley

Lydia NE - Union to Eastern

Malta NE - Eastern to Diamond

Margaret SE - Adams to Griggs

Marshall SE - Hall to Humbolt

Melbourne NE - Monroe to Riverside

Monticello NW - Skyline to Shanandoah

More NE - North to Sinclair

Moreland Ct NW - Moreland to South Dead End

Moreland NW - Richmond to Cherry Run

North NE - Bradford to More

Norwood SE - Lake Dr to Sherman

Ontonagon SE - Burton to South Cul-De-Sac

Prospect NE - Knapp to Cheshire

Prospect NE - Michigan to Lyon

Ridgemoor SE - Burton to North Cul-De-Sac

Riverside NE - Sligh to Gilpin

Shanandoah NW - Skyline to Monticello

Spring NE - Leonard to Page

Sylvan SE - Ardmore to Boston

Union NE - Lydia to Cedar

Valley NW - Valley to South Dead End

Vassar SE - Edgewood to Woodcliff

Widdicomb NW - Dorothy to Thornapple

Sidewalk Repair

The repair and replacement of sidewalks throughout Grand Rapids neighborhoods are an important part of the Vital Streets program. This summer, City inspectors will be in each neighborhood marking out the sidewalks to be replaced. Properties that have sidewalk repairs in sections that cross through their driveways will get 48-hour notice posted to their property informing of them of the upcoming work and expected duration the driveway will be unavailable. The duration of work in front of any home will average one week, which includes removal, forming of sidewalks, pouring of concrete and restoration of lawns.

Systematic sidewalk work will take place in the following areas:

First Ward – Sidewalk repairs are taking place in the general area bounded by Walker Ave NW, Leonard St NW, Alpine Ave NW and Richmond St NW thru the end of June.

Second Ward – Sidewalk repairs will be done within the general area bounded by Fuller Ave NE, Michigan St NE, Leonard St NE, and I-96. Work is scheduled for September through November.

Third Ward – Sidewalk repairs will be done within the general area bounded by Eastern Ave SE, Hall St SE, Giddings Ave SE and Franklin St SE. Work is scheduled for July through August.

Updates on the City’s Vital Streets projects are available HERE or by calling 311 or 616.456.3000.