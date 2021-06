CHENEY – While most residents rarely get lost in a community the size of Cheney, finding your way around town isn’t necessarily that easy for someone visiting the community.Recently, the Cheney Chamber of Commerce formed a committee to look at “way finding” signage for the community, and that group has come up with a design for those signs. Now the group is looking at locations for the signage.“We’re looking at putting the signs in five or six places around the community...