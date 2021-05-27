[100% Off] Foundation for Oracle Database Administrator (DBA)

Oracle database administration it ishelpful for who want to start career as DBA. run oracle cloud on Linux with hands-on Oracle is among the world's most complex and sophisticated databases, and mastering this complex set of computer programs requires many skills. Learning Oracle is only appropriate for experienced professionals with appropriate prerequisite training.I was interviewing a few candidates which had OCP in their resume but even though they had good theoretical knowledge but lack in hands-on. One of the candidate frankly told me that without job how to get hands on. And this course is the answer to his valid question. In this course we will also learn very useful tool which help DBA to identify they issue and how to escalate issue to Oracle support.