Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

[100% Off] Foundation for Oracle Database Administrator (DBA)

By Editors' Choices
real.discount
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOracle database administration it ishelpful for who want to start career as DBA. run oracle cloud on Linux with hands-on Oracle is among the world's most complex and sophisticated databases, and mastering this complex set of computer programs requires many skills. Learning Oracle is only appropriate for experienced professionals with appropriate prerequisite training.I was interviewing a few candidates which had OCP in their resume but even though they had good theoretical knowledge but lack in hands-on. One of the candidate frankly told me that without job how to get hands on. And this course is the answer to his valid question. In this course we will also learn very useful tool which help DBA to identify they issue and how to escalate issue to Oracle support.

app.real.discount
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Cloud#Dba#Computer Programs#Box Inc#Windows#Off Rsb#Dba#Ocp#Oracle 12c Architecture#Oem#Demo Oracle Migration#Non Rac#Demo Oracle Database#Demo Convert#Rman Demo#Oracle Database 19c#Virtual Box Settings#Oracle Linux 7 Vm#Oracle Linux Vm#Sql Developer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Oracle
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Stream Analytics using OCI Streaming and Oracle Database

High volume data streams are everywhere, be it server logs, web click data, messaging, media etc. The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Streaming service provides a fully managed, scalable, and durable solution for ingesting and consuming high-volume data streams in real-time. The next step after ingesting these data streams is to analyze...
Computersnetapp.com

clone Oracle database on VM guest with Snapcenter 4

I am evaluating using Snapcenter 4 for the Oracle db cloning. Oracle is on a VMware linux guest with VMDKs on the datastores hosted on a FAS3000 via FCoE. For the Snapcenter host I need the Plug-in for Oracle Database. Do I need the Plug-in for VMware vSphere since the Oracle guest is a VM or any other additional plug-in?
SoftwareCIO

Move ISV Webinar: Secure your Applications in the Cloud

Join us to see what Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's security-first design could mean for your apps. OCI is architected with security-first design principles to protect workloads from attacks and effectively govern access rights. In addition to these robust security capabilities, OCI supports a broad set of compliance standards, enabling ISVs to confidently sell and deploy their applications to customers in regulated industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services and Government.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Fortinet Integrates its SD-WAN into Google Cloud’s NCC

Fortinet on Monday announced an integration of the company’s industry leading Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC). Fortinet is extending the benefits of its Secure SD-WAN solution to Google Cloud NCC users to simplify and improve their connection across distributed sites, Google Cloud workloads and applications. Fortinet claims that it is delivering the most complete and simplified cloud on-ramp experience through its Secure SD-WAN solution.
Softwaretherecord.media

PoC published for new Microsoft PatchGuard (KPP) bypass

A security researcher has discovered a bug in PatchGuard––a crucial Windows security feature––that can allow threat actors to load unsigned (malicious) code into the Windows operating system kernel. Discovered by Japanese researcher Kento Oki, the issue remains unfixed. In an email last week, Kento told The Record he did not...
Softwaretechxplore.com

Automated detection of security vulnerabilities in cloud applications

Cloud computing is a growing market. But cyberattacks on cloud software systems are on the rise, too, as these applications often contain security vulnerabilities that hackers are able to exploit. CodeShield software—which is produced by the company of the same name—uncovers these vulnerabilities and fixes them using automated methods. CodeShield is a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design IEM and the Heinz Nixdorf Institute at Paderborn University.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Microsoft Azure hosting review

Microsoft Azure is a solid and reliable choice for hosting large websites and applications, and pay-as-you-go pricing ensures you aren’t overcharged. However, tech support is costly on a monthly subscription. Microsoft Azure builds, manages, and supports apps and services through its large group of integrated cloud platforms. In its role...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Dataiku Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Dataiku, one of the world’s leading AI and machine learning platforms, announced today that it is now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. This availability opens the door for Azure customers to take advantage of Dataiku’s easy-to-use visual interface to build data pipelines, prepare data, and build and deploy machine learning models on their cloud.
Softwareaithority.com

Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform Features Expanded Low-Code Capabilities

New Kofax TotalAgility Release Accelerates Deployments by Enabling Citizen Developers. Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, announces the latest release of its Intelligent Automation Platform. The new release accelerates deployments by better enabling citizen as well as professional developers, resulting in greater business value and a shorter return on investment (ROI) for customers.
Softwareaithority.com

Sumo Logic and AWS Collaborate to Transform Security for Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Threat Protection

Sumo Logic, a pioneer in continuous intelligence, announced the availability of a new multi-cloud and hybrid threat protection offering powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The solution, Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Powered by AWS, is built on the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform and incorporates its security intelligence portfolio, which includes compliance, security analytics, and Cloud SIEM technologies with out-of-the-box integration with key AWS security services, and integrations with cloud-based SaaS and on-premises security services. The new solution is available in AWS Marketplace and provides deep insights to eliminate security blind spots across multi-cloud and hybrid environments to enhance security posture, and reduce an organization’s risk profile.
SoftwareGigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating GitOps Platforms

GitOps is rapidly evolving as a best practice approach for deploying cloud-native applications, and it is also a tooling framework for automating best practices. In broader terms, GitOps can be seen as an evolution of software-defined approaches to infrastructure as these become increasingly automated, and therefore has applicability beyond cloud-native applications.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SnapLogic Fast Data Loader simplifies cloud data warehouse loading

SnapLogic announced the latest release of the SnapLogic Fast Data Loader, making it fast and easy for an IT specialist, data engineer, or business analyst to load data into a cloud data warehouse. New users can get started with Fast Data Loader for free, for as long as they like, with no commitment.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) to Acquire SaaS Companies Datacoral and Cazena

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Datacoral and Cazena in two separate transactions. The additions of Datacoral and Cazena will support the evolution of Cloudera's public cloud offering and expand Cloudera's market opportunity as the company moves beyond big data to self-service. The two acquisitions mark an important milestone as Cloudera continues to execute its strategic plan to build a leader in the hybrid cloud space.
Softwareaithority.com

Announcing the New Open Source Project Yor, Dynamic and Automated Cloud Infrastructure Tagging

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced the release of Yor, an open-source tool that automatically tags cloud resources within infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, and Serverless Framework YAML. Yor automates the tedious work of manually tagging cloud resources, helps security teams trace security misconfigurations from code to cloud, and enables highly effective GitOps across all major cloud providers.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IoT Softwares Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Cisco, McAfee, IBM, HP

Latest released the research study on Global IoT Softwares Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Softwares Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Softwares. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco (United States), Centri Technology (United States), Dell EMC (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), HP (United States), Salesforce (United States). Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/117423-global-iot-softwares-market.
SoftwareThomasNet Industrial News Room

ComputerVault, Inc. Announces OEM Partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Deliver Hyperconverged Solutions through Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Offerings

Marlborough, MA., April 10, 2021 – ComputerVault Inc., announced today that through an OEM partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), it has certified HPE ProLiant servers to host the ComputerVault Hyper-converged Infrastructure enterprise software as a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) offering. ComputerVault HCI delivers virtual desktops that perform faster than...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Veracode Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

Veracode has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing (AST) for the eighth consecutive year. Gartner evaluates vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute in the application security testing (AST) market. This recognition comes just months after we were named Gartner Peer Insights Customers??? Choice for AST, proving, in our opinion, the strength of our AST offerings according to both experts and users.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

SA-based MSP shuns HCI for Nebulon cloud-defined storage

South Africa-based managed service provider SYSDBA has deployed Nebulon smartCore “cloud-defined storage” in preference to hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) during a technology refresh that saw it move away from HPE 3PAR SAN storage arrays. The move has allowed it to save 50% in hardware costs by avoiding more costly alternatives and...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Private Cloud Hardware Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Microsoft, VMware

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Cloud Hardware Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Cloud Hardware market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Cloud Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.