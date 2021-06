WINNIPEG - Connor Hellebuyck's confidence has always been a key part of his success between the pipes, and that hasn't dwindled one bit ahead of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 27-year-old has a lot to be confident about. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner had two shutouts in his final four starts of the season (his total of five shutouts is tied with Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy for fourth most in the NHL).