It took 56 regular season games, four playoff contests and the threat of elimination before the real Montreal Canadiens stood up. Better late than never as the saying goes. For months, fans and the media have been hearing the same refrain from players and management about how they are built for the playoffs, that they believe in this group, and that they can play any style to counter their opponents. Instead, the product on the ice left many questioning the team’s leadership and whether they were overrated.