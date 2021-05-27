Bulbous with an Egregious Silence

In this week’s episode, Sachi talks with Elizabeth Miki Brina, the author of Speak, Okinawa, which out now from Knopf. Sachi: I feel like my existence and my identity has been complicated for most of my life. I feel like it’s a constant struggle for me—again, like you were saying—to have people understand what it’s like to be a biracial individual, to have to explain the family dynamics that I’ve had or my life experience or what it’s like straddling these two different communities that don’t fully accept me either way. I really wanted to hear your thoughts around the themes and the message you’re getting to with that passage because it resonated with me so much. I felt like if people could just see this, I think this would really help explain the dynamics of interracial families and ultimately mixed-race children that are a result of that.