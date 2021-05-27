Cancel
Bulbous with an Egregious Silence

By Joseph Omoh Ndukwu
guernicamag.com
 5 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. Don't say you understand silence when you don't. in the odd vernacular of that their side of town, saying. Baba's house fell to goats like a sheaf of grass. Mama opens her belly to the squalls, to the iron glint of stars,

www.guernicamag.com
