Bulbous with an Egregious Silence

If you are silent during this violence you are complicit in the continued suffering of the Jewish community. Over the last month, there has been a 500% increase in antisemitic attacks against Jewish people across the globe. From London to Los Angeles, synagogues have been vandalized, Jews have been attacked and beaten, and cars have driven through neighborhoods with graphic words written on them claiming, “Hitler was right”. On Twitter, over 17,000 people tweeted “Hitler was right,” and there was barely a reaction. During a time when injustice is often followed with a hashtag, Instagram infographics, and global outrage, the violence against Jews has barely been reported at all.