Gwen Stefani Hits Back At ‘Cultural Appropriation’ Claims For ‘Racist’ Japanese Videos

17 days ago 
 17 days ago
Gwen Stefani has responded to accusations of ‘cultural appropriation’ and ‘racism’ for her Harajuku Girls era. The popstar has spoken about these claims before, regarding her earlier songs, videos and wider career involving the Harajuku Girls, a ‘posse’ of Japanese and Japanese-American dancers (Maya Chino, Jennifer Kita, Rino Nakasone and Mayuko Kitayama) first seen for the release of her Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album.

