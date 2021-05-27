Gwen Stefani Hits Back At ‘Cultural Appropriation’ Claims For ‘Racist’ Japanese Videos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will likely be heading down the aisle this summer, and Shelton is happy to let his fiancée take the reins when it comes to planning their upcoming wedding. "If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," the country star joked to USA Today. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think [Gwen] knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."