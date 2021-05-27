Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Alert 360 Expands Security and Automation Services to Include the Connected Car

By PRWeb
SFGate
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Alert 360, one of the largest providers of security systems and automation in the nation, has expanded its home and business security solutions to include the family car, truck or business vehicles. Today, the company launched its new Alert 360 Connected Car option, integrating home or business security systems with vehicles and increasing overall security, convenience, and comfort for home and business owners.

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Systems#Home Security#Connected Car#Alert 360#Prweb#Obd#Americans#Amazon Echo#Google Home#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
Technologybizjournals

Rockwell Automation Brings the Connected Enterprise to Life

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. With our world headquarters located on S. 2nd Street, Rockwell has been proud to call Milwaukee home for 118 years. Since our founding in 1903 as the Allen-Bradley Company, we’ve grown to now employ 24,000 people worldwide who serve customers in more than 100 countries. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Automation expands what is possible, and at Rockwell, we are driven by innovation. When machine operations perform as promised, people are free to focus on what matters. Our strategy is to bring the Connected Enterprise® to life. The Connected Enterprise converges plant-level and enterprise networks and securely connects people, processes, and technologies. By combining industrial manufacturing know-how with the latest digital technology, we solve the challenge of bringing together data, systems, and processes across an entire organization to arm leaders with relevant, reliable information. The result: a more productive, efficient, and nimble business. Our team of builders and innovators is focused on creating a better and broader set of automation products, software, and solutions. Our expertise is deep, built upon decades of experience. As a result, we know how to work with businesses to translate the deluge of information into useful, actionable insights. We help our customers reduce time to market, improve asset utilization, lower total cost of ownership, and manage enterprise risk. Customers in industries that touch all our lives have partnered with Rockwell to realize measurable, consistent, and profitable business outcomes – real results their businesses and customers depend on.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Windstream Expands Direct Cloud Connections with Kinetic Cloud Connect

Direct connections to third-party public and private cloud service providers are now available to small and medium businesses (SMBs) through Windstream’s Kinetic Cloud Connect. Windstream had already been offering direct connections to cloud providers through its enterprise unit. As more businesses all of sizes rely on cloud services for their...
Businessvmblog.com

Resolve Acquires Ayehu to Expand Intelligent Automation Adoption Across Enterprise IT

Resolve Systems announced the acquisition of Ayehu, the leading no-code intelligent IT automation platform. The combination creates a powerhouse solution that supports customers throughout their IT automation journeys. IT teams today face tremendous pressure to keep critical services and applications running at a much greater capacity as people continue voraciously...
Posted by
TheStreet

Zurich Expands Its Precision Ag Services Through New Connection With John Deere Operations Center

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America today announced that its crop insurance business - Rural Community Insurance Services (RCIS) - is now connected to the popular farm data management software, John Deere Operations Center through John Deere's API Services. The connection expands RCIS' existing precision agriculture offerings and allows farmers insured through RCIS to electronically connect their field data to RCIS systems for a more seamless, accurate and secure crop insurance reporting experience.
Worldmobihealthnews.com

SEHA automates 70% of its services following new WhatsApp integration

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) is launching a WhatsApp for Business offering for patients, resulting in a 70% automation of its interactions, the entity has announced. This latest introduction will complement SEHA’s existing platforms for bookings, which includes its patient portal, smartphone app, and call centre. THE LARGER...
Computerstechvera.com

What is Included in Managed IT Services?

Managed IT services are a great way to ensure that your company’s network is operating at peak performance, and it includes many different types of services. In this blog post, we will discuss what managed IT service agreements include and the benefits of utilizing them for your business. Do you...
InternetGCN.com

MS-ISAC expands member services to include Deloitte’s cyber portal

State, local, tribal and territorial governments that are members of the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) now have free access to Deloitte’s Cyber Detect and Respond Portal, a secure online platform that provides cyber threat intelligence. The portal delivers in-depth information, analysis and recommendations from Deloitte’s worldwide network...
Palm Beach County, FLpbso.org

Stay Alert using the Connect Protect app

If you see something, say something by simply going to the app, and reporting it. You can also receive real-time alerts of what’s going on in your area. Together we can prevent catastrophes. https://www.pbso.org/pbso-connect-protect-mobile-app-updates/
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Lacework scales up automated security across cloud workloads and containers

The rise in cloud adoption and the modernization of business IT infrastructure have increased the attack surface that cybercriminals can gain access to, and massive data breaches have become regular news. Because the rule-based mechanisms that purported to identify and deter bad guys were not designed to monitor such dispersed...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

SES Expands Cloud Leadership as Amazon Web Services Direct Connect Partner

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2021-- SES today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect Delivery Partner program. Through a technical and business review process, AWS validated SES’s ability to connect its customers directly to their AWS services over its network of multi-orbit satellites. This provides SES customers flexible, secure, reliable access to their cloud-based applications and services from virtually any location around the world. This is a major advantage to both enterprises and government users who require reliable bandwidth while working in remote locations. SES is the first satellite operator to achieve AWS Direct Connect Partner status.
TechnologyKTVN.com

GSR Expanding Team With Autonomous Security Robot

The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino is expanding its security team with the addition of the Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR). The K5 includes 360-degree view cameras, two way communication ability, thermal imaging and an emergency call button. The robot was named "Jackbot" by GSR team members. Jackbot is...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Account Lifecycle Manager Automates and Simplifies Cloud-Based Service Account Governance

It’s easy for a service account to get “lost.”. It happens when an original account owner leaves and neglects to pass on vital information about its purpose. Or when the system tied to the service account is no longer needed. Or, when a service account is set up for temporary purposes, like software installation or system maintenance, but left in place long after its use.
Technologyscmagazine.com

Leverage automation to streamline compliance and elevate security

Keeping pace with governance and compliance efforts requires a concerted effort, especially as a company scales and expands its offerings. As these products, services and platforms grow with velocity, they need continuous internal governance and compliance to help monitor and protect this accelerated growth. To keep up, companies need to...
Softwareaithority.com

Tufin Expands Market Leadership in Security Policy Automation with Latest Release

Release 21-2 Advances Automation for VMware NSX-T and Access Decommissioning. Tufin, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite R21-2, enabling users to accelerate and optimize security and network operations to improve productivity, audit readiness, and security. As the market...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Embrace integrations and automation as you build a security program

AI, machine learning, continuous compliance, automation, integrations – these are the buzzwords in IT compliance right now. What do they mean and how can a startup or small enterprise leverage these concepts as it establishes a security program?. Powerful computing systems do not always generate the most productive tools for...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Aqua Security Launches On AWS CloudFormation Public Registry For IaC Automation

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua Security, the pure-play cloud native security leader, today announced its participation in the launch of the AWS CloudFormation Public Registry, with a published listing to enable customers to easily discover, seamlessly provision, and scale the Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform into their Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) environments. The Aqua validated CloudFormation templates for multiple resource types radically simplify provisioning and deploying modules as customers scale and help them easily upgrade as new versions of the Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform are released.
Cell PhonesTimes Union

Somfy Announces Smart Shade Integration with the Brilliant Smart Home System

DAYTON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Somfy, the world’s largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, and Brilliant, a leading smart home control, lighting, and home automation company, announce a new integration that makes it easier and more affordable than ever to control motorized shade experiences using a whole-home control system. Through Somfy’s new TaHoma Gateway, Somfy interior shades, blinds and draperies, and exterior screens, awnings and pergolas can now be controlled and automated using Brilliant touchscreen control panels as well as the Brilliant mobile app.
EconomyAviation International News

SmartSky Expands Honeywell Deal To Include Bizav Connectivity

SmartSky Networks has designated Honeywell as an authorized value-added reseller for its air-to-ground business aviation connectivity services in North America. Honeywell is also a provider of Immarsat's GX Aviation service, which uses the Arizona-based OEM’s JetWave equipment, and this new agreement gives its customers another option for high-speed connectivity rivaling that of ground-based Wi-Fi.
Minneapolis, MNgetnews.info

Locksmith Minneapolis Firm Expands Services and Service Area

1st Minneapolis Locksmith is the recognized leader in the industry locally. The company is constantly focused on expanding its customer base by applying the latest products and technology. 1st Minneapolis Locksmith is pleased to announce that the company is adding to the size and focus of its target customers and...