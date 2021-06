The new Floral Cottage building is now complete and open for business at their new location of 2620 N. Sanders. This location is on the cross street between the Stockman Bank and the Motherlode Restaurant. Owner Pam Lee is excited about her new building and the great location that offers more opportunity for customers to stop in. They are open on Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. plus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Stop by and check it out.