Review: For his return to the movies he chose 'State Funeral,' one that has everything

Samuel L. Jackson has an extensive list of film credits to his name, and despite everything he’s done he’s still got five clear favorites in mind. In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jackson gave a few updates on what he’s been up to throughout the pandemic. He said he mostly stayed inside for a year, but he’s since returned to filming with The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a new Apple original series based on the Walter Mosley novel of the same name. He also admitted that if he ever catches one of his movies on television, he’ll probably sit down and finish watching it.