City of Utica: Route 5S between Broad Street and Cornelia Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures along Route 5S /Oriskany Street east and west bound between Cornelia and Broad Street due to landscape work in the center median. These closures will be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. In addition, there will be lane closures on Broad Street between lower Genesee Street and First Street, Route 5S, and the intersections of Bleecker Street/Broad Street and John Street/Broad Street due to sidewalk concrete pours.