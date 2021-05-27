Cancel
ALL ABOUT DOGS: Take these simple precautions to keep Max safe in the summertime

Herald Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: This is our first year with our new French bulldog puppy. Now that it's starting to get hot, what sort of precautions do we need to think about?. Answer: The way dogs deal with the heat is different from the way humans do. When a human sweats, the surrounding air cools off the surface of our skin, thus regulating our temperature. We have between 2 and 4 million sweat glands all over our bodies to achieve this cooling effect. Dogs do not have this luxury.

