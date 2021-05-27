Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Google launches Datashare to help manage financial services data

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Google Cloud Financial Services Summit today, Google unveiled Datashare for financial services, a new product designed to help organize third-party data from market data publishers like exchanges and other providers, as well as data consumers — including investment banks, asset managers, and hedge funds. Google says Datashare, which is built on Google Cloud analytics services like BigQuery and leverages the recently announced Analytics Hub, is designed to let publishers and consumers share market data more easily and securely.

venturebeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Data Monetization#Digital Data#Data Access#Customer Data#Bigquery#Analytics Hub#Ibm#Nucleus Research#Google Cloud Marketplace#Dresner Advisory Services#Idc#Ai#Venturebeat Venturebeat#Google Cloud Customers#Third Party Data#Data Consumers#Market Data Publishers#Model Data Insights#Multiple Data Publishers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Google
Related
Scienceksl.com

5 ways data science and IoT services can help grow your business

This story is sponsored by Utah Tech Labs. From your doorbell to your thermostat, to your watch and your car—everything is just a little smarter these days. Without lifting a finger, you can know if a package has arrived safely on your doorstep or if your heartbeat is reaching a dangerous level. Your car can automatically avoid a collision, and your home can be at the perfect temperature when you get back from vacation.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems Market Survey Report, 2021-2026

The latest research report on Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems market lends a competitive head start to businesses by revealing the future growth patterns of the industry through a thorough an analysis ofstorical data as well as the latest market trends. This report also assesses how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the regional markets to help stakeholders identify the key areas for business expansion.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Equinix And GIC To Expand XScale Data Center Program

(RTTNews) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) announced agreements for additional joint ventures in the form of limited liability partnerships with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, which when closed and built out will bring the xScale data center portfolio to greater than $6.9 billion across 32 facilities globally. "For years, the world's...
Marketsminernews.io

Global IAM Market Key Players, Types, Applications Analysis by 2028: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, NetIQ Corporation, Okta, Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., SailPoint Technologies

Introduction: Global IAM Market, 2020-28 The global IAM market report is a holistic view of the IAM industry. This report provides a detailed analysis of the latest trends, market drivers, growth constraints, and the forces that are contributing to the growth of the industry. The competitive dimension of the global IAM industry is studied by applying Porter’s Five Forces model. The five forces model studies the forces that critically affect the industry or govern the market competition.
Marketsminernews.io

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Key Players, Types, Applications Analysis by 2028: Cisco Systems, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Google Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.Com, AT&T, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

The research report on global Cloud Infrastructure Services industry is a compilation of all the details associated with every aspect of the industry. The Cloud Infrastructure Services market study offers detailed and comparative analysis of the industry. The research offers the past statistics of the market and also the present state of the market. The market report includes actual market numbers to support this data provided. The market study also includes the prediction for future market state or scope. The report provides a detailed study of the growth plans and strategies followed by industry and the market players. The market study also includes data on numerous factors influencing the growth of the Cloud Infrastructure Services industry. The global Cloud Infrastructure Services market report analyzes all the industry dynamics thoroughly.
Economydevgenius.io

Amazon Web Services Vs. Microsoft Azure Vs. Google Cloud Platform

1) — Currently, three prominent cloud service providers dominate the industry: Microsoft Azure (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (AWS), and Amazon Web Services (AWS). While the cloud computing market is flooded with cloud service providers, AWS, Azure, and Google (GCP) retain the top three positions. While Microsoft Azure and Google continue to grow and expand, AWS remains at the front when dominating market share. — [Sources: 4, 9]
Economytechvera.com

Top Benefits of Managed IT Services

Managed IT services can make a huge difference in your business. They allow you a way to stay focused on expanding the core competencies of your business, while another vendor will take care of the important but time-consuming projects that need to get done. Managed IT services will help provide...
SoftwareInfoworld

Oracle offers Java management service

Oracle has introduced an enterprise service to help manage Java runtimes and applications, either on-premises or on any cloud. The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) native service, called Java Management Service (JMS), became generally available on June 9. Bearing the same acronym as Java Message Service and included as a feature for Oracle Java Standard Edition customers, the management service offers a “single pane of glass” to manage Java deployments across the enterprise, handling issues such as:
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market is said to have a potential scope for growth in the years by 2025- Google Cloud, ipstack, MaxMind，Inc, Neustar，Inc, Digital Element

The report covers complete analysis of the Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides IP Geolocation Solutions Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global IP Geolocation Solutions Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Internetatlantanews.net

Digital Advertising Platform Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Google, Facebook, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Advertising Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Advertising Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Advertising Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google LLC (United States) ,Facebook Inc. (United States) ,Tencent Holdings Ltd. (United States),Twitter Inc. (United States) , Baidu Inc. (China) ,Microsoft Corporation (United States),Verizon Media (United States),Yahoo Inc. (United States),Amazon.com, Inc (United States) ,Adobe Systems Inc. (United States) ,Pinterest (United States) ,Snapchat (United States).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Data Center Networking Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2026 || ALE International ,Broadcom, Inc. ,Cisco Systems, Inc. ,Dell, Inc.

The global data center networking market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Growing demand for automated network provisioning & rising adoption of cloud & big data services are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Enterprise Payment Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, Aliant Payments, Apple Pay

Latest released the research study on Global Enterprise Payment Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Enterprise Payment Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Enterprise Payment Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ACI Worldwide (United States),Adyen (Netherlands),Oracle Corporation (United States),Aliant Payments (United States),Alipay (China),Apple Pay (United States),FattMerchant (United States),Fiserv (United States),Global Payments (United States),JPMorgan Chase (United States).
Technologynavisite.com

Managed Security Services

Whether you need a trusted partner to assume total ownership of your cybersecurity program, specific security expertise or supplemental services that augment your internal team, Navisite’s Managed Security Services have you covered. Our global team of highly skilled cybersecurity and technology experts are available 24x7x365 to help you with whatever security support you require—including endpoint detection and response (EDS), intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS), managed threat response (MTR), file integrity monitoring (FIM) and web application firewalls (WAP). We customize our security services to align with your unique risk profile, IT estate and budgetary requirements—with ongoing support and expertise to ensure you can maintain strong security and identify and remediate threats before they cause business disruption.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Bare Metal Cloud Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Oracle, CenturyLink, Internap, Rackspace Hosting

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Bare Metal Cloud Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Bare Metal Cloud market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Bare Metal Cloud Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologyfinextra.com

The Role of Big Data in Banking : How do Modern Banks Use Big Data?

Recently, we have been hearing about Big Data more and more often. In today's digital world, this technology is being actively used in the financial industry as well. Let's take a closer look at the tasks tackled by Big Data in banking and the ways it ensures cyber security and increases customer loyalty.
Softwarebigcommerce.com

Q&A: Bringing Data Innovation to Merchants with Google BigQuery

Effective decision making starts with data. However, before you can start making decisions, you need the right technology solutions in place to translate raw data into actionable insights. With that in mind, BigCommerce is excited to share more details about how merchants can take advantage of our partnership with Google...
Businessthefintechtimes.com

Standard Chartered and Franklin Templeton Launch Financial Management Platform Autumn

Standard Chartered‘s innovation and ventures unit SC Ventures, has announced the commencement of their partnership with the independent asset management platform Franklin Templeton. The primary outcome of the partnership is to facilitate the launch of the wealth, health, and lifestyle solution platform Autumn; which will be headquartered in Singapore. The platform will see a progressive launch across the markets of Hong Kong and throughout the wider Asia region.
Marketsdigitalconnectmag.com

How to Manage Marketing in the Service Industry?

The service market plays by different rules from the goods market, and in this article, we will consider the main canons of an effective marketing strategy for the service sector. We are going to tell about key peculiarities and specifics of services marketing. Describe in detail the main goals and objectives which should be pursued by the business in the services market. Describe a universal complex of services marketing and give basic principles of competitive marketing strategies for products at the services market. At the end of the article, there is a short checklist that will help you to implement the right services marketing in your company.
New York City, NYfinextra.com

Linedata launches full-service expense management offering using StavPay

Linedata, a global provider of asset management and credit technology, data and services, today announced a new full-service offering with Stavtar Solutions, a New York-based software and technical services company, to expand and strengthen Linedata’s expense, contract and vendor management solutions for the asset management and alternative funds industry. Linedata’s...