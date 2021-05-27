Google launches Datashare to help manage financial services data
At the Google Cloud Financial Services Summit today, Google unveiled Datashare for financial services, a new product designed to help organize third-party data from market data publishers like exchanges and other providers, as well as data consumers — including investment banks, asset managers, and hedge funds. Google says Datashare, which is built on Google Cloud analytics services like BigQuery and leverages the recently announced Analytics Hub, is designed to let publishers and consumers share market data more easily and securely.venturebeat.com