Germany and Denmark will provide one very interesting friendly international on Wednesday night. The two neighboring countries face one another on the neutral court in Innsbruck, Austria. Needless to say that Germany always aims for the trophy, and that Die Mannschaft comes to the upcoming EURO 2020 with the same ambitions, even though they find themselves in a small crisis. Denmark has an excellent group, and they are among the top European teams for quite some time. The former European champions from 1992 hope to make another sensation, as they have the quality for the same.