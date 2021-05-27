Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Moving Analytics Partners with Health Insurer CDPHP to Expand Access to Cardiac Rehabilitation Services

By PRWeb
SFGate
 28 days ago

The program provides CDPHP members with access to at-home cardiac rehabilitation services. Moving Analytics, a telehealth company increasing access to cardiac rehab through an innovative, app-based, virtual cardiac rehab program, today announced a partnership with Albany-based health insurance plan CDPHP. This partnership will give CDPHP members in need of cardiac rehab services the option of advancing their cardiac recovery from the comfort of their home, without the need for in-office visits.

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Cardiac Rehabilitation#Insurance Plans#Rehab#Expand Access#Facc#Cdc#Highmark#Moving Analytics Inc#Stanford University#Allegheny Health Network#The Veteran Affairs#Cdphp Established#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
News Break
Instagram
Related
Peabody, MADaily Item

Peabody resident to lead Gates Healthcare hospital and health systems

PEABODY – Thomas Siepka of Peabody has joined Gates Healthcare Associates, Inc., a pharmaceutical and healthcare consulting firm based in Middleton, as vice president for hospital and health systems. Siepka has more than 30 years of experience in hospital and health systems, much of it in leadership roles. He most...
Health Servicesaithority.com

SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium Expands Healthcare Access To Native Alaskan Communities With Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience

Physicians In Family Medicine Deploy Nuance Dax To Increase Access To Patient Care. Nuance Communications, Inc, announced that SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) has deployed the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) solution to expand access to healthcare services. SEARHC physicians in Juneau and Sitka using Nuance DAX are reducing the time needed to complete clinical documentation and increasing their ability to see more patients each day.
Central, LAkalb.com

Bridging the Great Health Divide: Grant expands access to healthcare in schools, nursing homes & clinics

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As telehealth continues to grow, so does access to care, especially in rural Louisiana parishes with the help of new technology. Go back in time to when you were an elementary school student sitting in class. If you felt sick, you’d probably go see the school nurse. But that’s not the case for students in some rural Central Louisiana parishes like LaSalle.
HealthSFGate

SentryHealth Expands Predictive Analytics to Identify At-Risk Employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. SentryHealth, a leader in employee health management, has expanded its predictive analytics capabilities within its integrated health and wellbeing solution, WellOnMyWay. Predictive statistical models have been created for 22 chronic conditions to easily identify at-risk employees. Data from health risk assessments, lifestyle assessments, and...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Healthcare Solutions Holdings Announces Recruitment Effort and Mission to Build National Healthcare System

GLEN COVE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:VRTY) is pleased to announce its focused recruitment effort of physicians; additionally, it will launch a new resource specifically for HSH physician offices and partners. HSH is a medical service company and healthcare provider with headquarters based in New York working with physicians and physician groups in more than 20 states.
yourvalley.net

Kannan new CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital

Vidhya Kannan has been appointed chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of East Valley. In her position as CEO, Kannan will oversee all of the day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality at the 70-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital at 5652 E. Baseline Road in Mesa. She assumed the position on June 7, according to a release.
U.S. Politicsbossierpress.com

Kennedy introduces bills expanding access to telehealth services for Louisianians

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today introduced legislation that would improve Louisianians’ access to telehealth services. The package of bills would raise reimbursement levels for health care professionals conducting virtual visits, end a regulation that limits access to telehealth services and improve telehealth access in rural areas. “Telehealth services help Louisiana...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

BayCare Kids Behavioral Health Patient Meets With Members Of Congress To Discuss Need For Improved Access To Mental Health Services

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, 17-year-old Iker Dorta from the Tampa Bay area joined more than 50 other pediatric patients from across the nation in meeting with their members of Congress to speak out on behalf of children with significant health challenges. A special focus this year was pediatric mental health, a crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health ServicesKPVI Newschannel 6

Kendall Cotton: More work needed to expand access to health care

While COVID-related news dominated coverage of the 2021 legislative session, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana’s Legislature have quietly ushered in one of the most dramatic expansions of health care access in recent memory. Montana’s leadership should be commended for tackling our state’s chronic health care shortage head-on. Now the focus should be keeping the momentum going.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Innovaccer Partners With Perception Health to Power Smart Referral Management With Predictive Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare technology company, Innovaccer Inc. today announced its partnership with Perception Health, a provider of healthcare data intelligence services to improve value-based care outcomes for its customers. The partnership will help Innovaccer's customers detect care patterns, manage referrals, and provide insights into patient health.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Bicycle Health Raises $27 Million Series A To Expand Treatment And Access For Opioid Use Disorder Nationwide

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicycle Health, the leading virtual care provider of evidence based treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) today announced a $27 Million Series A investment led by Questa Capital with participation from City Light Capital, Emily Melton and previous investor SignalFire. Since the start of the pandemic, Bicycle Health has grown 30% month over month and is now the largest virtual care platform for OUD by geographic footprint and insurance coverage. The company will use the capital to expand its rapidly growing clinician network, partner with additional payers, invest in research and continue building local community partnerships to reach those without other treatment options.
Health ServicesSFGate

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority's primary, behavioral care integration model creates better access to health service

MONROE, La. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) continues its behavioral health and primary health care integration as a progressive approach to reaching the best outcomes in caring for people with multiple healthcare needs. Improving the physical health status of people with mental illnesses and addictions...
Health Servicespennstatehealthnews.org

Penn State Health expands access to primary and specialty care services in the capital region with two new outpatient locations

By cutting the ribbons on two new outpatient locations in Harrisburg, Penn State Health is enhancing access to its primary and specialty care services in central Pennsylvania. Today Penn State Health leaders, Highmark Health leaders and staff celebrated the openings of Penn State Health Medical Group – Blue Ridge and Penn State Health Diagnostic Center – Union Deposit.
Public Healthbizjournals

Inova Health System to require Covid-19 vaccines for employees

Inova Health System is requiring all employees to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, making the Falls Church-based nonprofit the latest in the region to employ such a mandate. Inova, which counts 18,000 employees across the organization, notified staff last week of the requirement, which goes into effect Sept. 1. At that point, all Inova team members, including part-time workers and contractors, will be required to be immunized against the virus in order to work on any of its campuses.