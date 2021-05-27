Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Mnuchin: We may never know how many jobs PPP loans saved

By Dan Primack
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that we'll never really know how many jobs, or small businesses, were saved by the Paycheck Protection Program. Why it matters: The SBA claimed last summer that the pandemic-promoted program, which provided forgivable loans to qualifying small businesses, saved 51 million jobs. Some academic studies put the number much lower, including one from MIT that put the figure closer to 3 million.

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Yossi Cohen
Person
Steven Mnuchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Financial Jobs#Government Jobs#U S Businesses#Mit#Pat S Famous Steaks#Mossad#Gop#White House#Former Treasury#Spac#Ppp Recipients#Forgivable Loans#Ceo#Estimates#Economic Modeling#Economists#President Biden#Payrolls#Private Talks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Economy
News Break
SBA
Country
Qatar
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Maersk CEO: Global businesses should be wary of politics

The CEO of the world's largest container-shipping company cautions that international firms have to be careful of taking political stances. What they're saying: "We cannot run a global business if we start to have views on politics in every single country that we are in," Maersk CEO Søren Skou tells "Axios on HBO."
POTUSPosted by
Axios

U.S. Chamber CEO Suzanne Clark calls worker shortage "tragic"

U.S. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Suzanne Clark told me for "Axios on HBO" that she finds the Biden administration "easy to talk to. They're easy to reach. They're professional." "But sometimes they give us bad news very efficiently and quickly," she said with a laugh. The big picture:...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden sells G-7 on global tax, but U.S. Congress is a hurdle

President Joe Biden might have persuaded some of the world’s largest economies to hike taxes on corporations, but the U.S. Congress could be a far tougher sell. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that leaders of the Group of Seven — which also includes the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan — agreed with Biden on placing a global minimum tax of at least 15% on large companies. The G-7 leaders, participating in a three-day summit in England, affirmed their finance ministers who earlier this month endorsed the global tax minimum.
Small BusinessNJBIZ

With nearly $26B for NJ businesses, window closes for federal PPP loans

With New Jersey businesses having received $25.7 billion in federal forgivable loans under a COVID-relief program for businesses, the Biden administration announced June 1 that it officially closed the window for new applications. Funds have run out for the federal loan program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, and the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

G7 leaders fuss over how to rebuke China for human rights abuses

Group of Seven leaders on Saturday grappled with how bluntly they should criticize China for committing human rights abuses in their upcoming joint declaration, Politico reports. Why it matters: President Biden hopes to present a united front against Beijing before the end of the summit, but other countries, such as...
POTUSWashington Post

Smart money says the latest bipartisan infrastructure effort will fail. Biden should prove that wrong.

TALKS ON a possible infrastructure compromise between President Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) collapsed definitively on Tuesday, but fortunately there is more than one way to achieve a bipartisan deal. If there can’t be one between the White House and Senate Republicans, perhaps something acceptable to the president can be worked out between senators themselves, working across the aisle. That, at least, is the hope raised by the announcement Thursday that a 10-member Senate group, split evenly among Republicans and Democrats, has agreed on a proposal.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

G7 reaffirms plans to tackle climate change, lacking specifics

The Group of Seven leaders on Sunday concluded their summit by agreeing to reaffirm their previously-established goals to create a turning point in climate change issues in 2021. The big picture: The G7 leaders emphasized their commitment to a green transition that would cut emissions, halt and reverse biodiversity loss...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Nicaragua detains 5 more Ortega critics ahead of elections

Police in Nicaragua detained five leading opposition critics of President Daniel Ortega over the weekend. Why it matters: The four arrests Sunday and one Saturday bring the total number of opponents detained since June 2 to 12, suggesting that Ortega isn't just targeting potential rivals in the upcoming November elections, but also "any prominent member of the opposition," AP notes.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Top nuclear watchdog: "We are flying blind" without Iran deal

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency tells "Axios on HBO" that it's "essential" to have a nuclear deal with Iran because otherwise "we are flying blind." Driving the news: Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi sat down with "Axios on HBO" at IAEA headquarters in Vienna, ahead of Iran's June 18 presidential election and a June 24 extension on negotiations seeking to restore curtailed surveillance of Iranian nuclear sites and salvage the 2015 deal.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on being the only woman in the room

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., has argued over her 39-year diplomatic career that educating and empowering women and girls is an investment in peace and security for their nations. "I will always push for women to be part of negotiation teams," she told me in the State Department...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

FDA authorizes use of stroke recovery device for hands

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use IpsiHand, a device that assists people recovering from a stroke by using signals from the uninjured parts of their brain to help restore the use of a non-functioning hand, NPR reports. The big picture: IpsiHand's FDA authorization allows NeuroLutions, the company...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

U.N. ambassador Thomas-Greenfield sees tough Putin summit

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., told me on "Axios on HBO" that President Biden will be candid, frank — and tough — during this week's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The president will make clear to the Russians that they cannot harbor cyber terrorists and criminals...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden arrives in Brussels for NATO, EU summits

President Biden touched down in Brussels on Sunday evening ahead of two days of talks with NATO and European Union leaders as part of his first foreign trip as president. Driving the news: Biden was greeted on the tarmac by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and a slate of other officials, including Douglas Jones and Mark Libby, the U.S. Permanent Representatives to NATO and the EU respectively.