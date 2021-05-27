Mnuchin: We may never know how many jobs PPP loans saved

TALKS ON a possible infrastructure compromise between President Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) collapsed definitively on Tuesday, but fortunately there is more than one way to achieve a bipartisan deal. If there can’t be one between the White House and Senate Republicans, perhaps something acceptable to the president can be worked out between senators themselves, working across the aisle. That, at least, is the hope raised by the announcement Thursday that a 10-member Senate group, split evenly among Republicans and Democrats, has agreed on a proposal.