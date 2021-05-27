Cancel
Colleges

Preparing Future Data Scientists for Jobs of Tomorrow

By Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
InformationWeek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile organizations amass data they want to leverage, Purdue University is working to marry data science academics to those real-world needs. The academic sector continues to adapt curriculum to better match in-demand tech jobs and The Data Mine program at Purdue University expects to see its enrollment ramp up in kind.

www.informationweek.com
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
