One point thus far and one place off the bottom of qualifying is not how Peru envisioned their qualifying campaign beginning. Peru had prayed that their progress to the last World Cup might mark the start of things to come in a new era of success, but a sorry start in qualifying for Qatar 2022 paints a different picture. The country ended a 36-year wait by featuring in the finals three years ago, though the efforts to make it back-to-back appearances have fallen flat as they lie ninth in the CONMEBOL order.