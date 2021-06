England comes to EURO 2020 as one of the biggest favorites to win that competition. That is why they want to have the most demanding possible preparation period, and why they picked Austria as the first opponent. The Three Lions haven’t been that persuasive over the last few months, and they don’t have too much time to erase all the issues before the tournament starts. Austria, meanwhile, also participates at EURO, and even though they might have lower ambitions than their next rivals, this team too wants to make a notable appearance.