Monaco meets PSG in the Couple de France finals and hopes to continue its streak of good results against the most dominant team in the country over the past several years. If they win the trophy, it will be the first one since 2018 and their previous triumph in this competition. On the other side, the Saints had a pale season and are on the verge of losing the Ligue 1 crown. Mauricio Pochettino’s guys need a miracle in order to win the title, but in the meantime, they have to focus on this event and get the best out of it.