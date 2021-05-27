Cancel
Mounds View, MN

Charges: Driver sped through no-passing zone in Mounds View, fatally ran over woman tending to her yard

By Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
tribuneledgernews.com
A 62-year-old driver sped through a no-passing zone and then struck and killed a woman doing yard work in front of her Mounds View home, according to charges. Donald J. Harris, of Coon Rapids, kept driving with his windshield shattered until he crashed his SUV into a ditch a few miles away Tuesday afternoon. He was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 82-year-old Mary J. Preciado.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
