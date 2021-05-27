Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil declines as investors await outcome of critical Iran talks

By Sharon Cho and Alex Longley
Houston Chronicle
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil fell below $66 a barrel amid concern the market could encounter additional Iranian barrels if sanctions on the Persian Gulf producer are lifted. West Texas Intermediate futures declined, with prices having traded within a $10 a barrel range since March. Talks between Iran and world powers are underway in Vienna to revive a nuclear accord, traders are awaiting detail on the negotiations, including sticking points, and the timing of any revival in official flows.

