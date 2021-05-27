Cancel
Canadian banks top profit estimates as lower provisions outweigh FX hit

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Three of Canada's top lenders reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery helped them reverse bad debt provisions and their capital markets and wealth management units boomed. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) have...

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.54.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Raised by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at CSFB

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.40.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$160.00

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$150.96.
San Jose, CAWashington Post

Zoom Tops Sales, Profit Estimates on Large Customer Additions

Zoom Video Communications Inc. gave a sales forecast for the current quarter that topped analysts’ estimates, signaling the company’s ability to retain and add large customers even as intense demand created by the pandemic eases. Revenue in the period ending in July will be as much as $990 million, the...
Marketssamachar-news.com

Yes Bank lowers financial year 2022 growth estimate for India latest business news

Yes Bank on Tuesday revised its growth estimate for India for the financial year 2021-22 to 8.5 per cent. Its previous projection was 10.5 per cent. “While all indications pointed to a stable recovery process before the 2nd wave struck, this is now likely to be pushed back to an extent. For FY22, we expect real GDP growth at 8.5 per cent, weaker than our previous estimate of 10.5 per cent,” said the report titled ‘India GDP: Marathon effort ahead’ prepared by Yes Bank’s Economist department.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Canada's largest pension funds stick to lucrative oil sands bets

Canada's oil sands industry is too carbon-intensive for the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets of some of the world's largest institutional investors. But not for Canada's own pension funds. The five largest Canadian pension funds, which manage $1.2 trillion in total assets, saw their combined investment in the US-listed...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb

(Adds dealer quotes, details, updates prices) * Loonie gains 1.9% in May * Canada posts first current account surplus since 2008 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.9% * Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, notching its fourth straight monthly gain as oil rose and a recent surge in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians bolstered the outlook for the domestic economy. With London and New York markets closed for holidays, the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2064 to the greenback, or 82.89 U.S. cents. For May, it was up 1.9%, extending a string of monthly gains that started in February. The currency was helped this month by higher commodity prices and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar, as well as a jump in Canadian vaccination levels, said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. The Canadian economy "is going to come back very strongly in the second half of the year," Goshko said. The share of Canadians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has soared to 57% from 33% at the start of the month, data from the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford shows. Canada's current account balance in the first quarter swung to a surplus for the first time since 2008, mainly boosted this year by exports of oil and lumber, data showed on Monday. Oil rose 0.9% on Monday, helped by growing optimism that fuel demand will grow in the next quarter, while the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies. . Canada's GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday and the May jobs report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook. Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, with the 10-year down 1.2 basis points at 1.488%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Cooney)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh U.S. inflation surge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie on track to snap its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2114 to the greenback, or 82.55 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119. It was also down 0.4% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. It comes as some Fed officials acknowledge that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, helped by month-end flows. The United States has a public holiday on Monday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% at $67.26 a barrel. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 1.2 basis points to 1.502%, having rebounded from its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar ends weekly win streak as U.S. inflation jumps

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2120 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.8% lower * Canadian 10-year yield was little changed at 1.489% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie ending its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2078 to the greenback, or 82.80 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2120. It was also down 0.1% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. "We've had a really strong run in the Canadian dollar in the last one or two months," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. "It's hard to see what the next catalyst for the loonie is going to be going forward." Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in six weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of May 25, net long positions had dipped to 44,811 contracts from 46,112 in the prior week. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The data is "potentially going to put pressure on the Fed to act sooner rather than later" to tighten policy, Madhavji said. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The BoC is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.8% lower at $66.32 a barrel, giving back some of this week's rally, while Canada's 10-year yield was nearly unchanged at 1.489%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Will Dunham)
Businessgrainews.ca

Canadian Financial Close: Loonie ends week lower

WINNIPEG – The Canadian dollar remained mostly steady on Friday, but ended its longest string of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was at US$0.8274 or US$1=C$1.2086 on Friday, down from Thursday’s close at US$0.8283 or US$1=C$1.2073. Meanwhile, the United States Dollar Index increased by 0.08 points to 90.05. Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by 3.1 per cent year-to-year last April, indicating possible inflation.
Financial Reportsvaughantoday.ca

The net income of the Canadian National Bank

The National Bank of Canada announced on Friday that it posted a net profit of $ 801 million in the second quarter of 2021. This is a massive increase from the same period in 2020 when net income was $ 379 million, as diluted earnings per share rose from $ 1.01 to $ 2.25 within one year.