Zack Snyder ‘directs’ a gritty reboot of The Late Show

By Sean P. Aune
Batman News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that Zack Snyder is rebooting The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and now it will tie into the Knightmare sequence of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Snyder appeared in The Late Show on Wednesday night in an extended segment about how he would now be directing the talk show. And it seems he has some ideas on how it could also tie into the Knightmare timeline.

batman-news.com
