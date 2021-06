Rick and Morty Season 5 is on the way, and while fans are always excited for new episodes of the Adult Swim series, this season feels different. Creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon still have more guaranteed seasons after this, which means there's an opportunity to set up arcs for characters and do many other cool things. Beth voice actress Sarah Chalke was able to tease some of those details, with only weeks to go before the premiere.