EL PASO, Texas -- For ten students, their parents and one teacher, the pandemic forced them to transition from traditional schooling to homeschooling. "I was intimidated but we just jumped in with both feet,” Victoria Perez said. “With all of us that's probably like 46 feet or something jumping in." Known to her students as The post El Paso teacher, 10 students transition to home schooling due to pandemic appeared first on KVIA.