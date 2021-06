Get ready because Avengers Campus is looking for its newest recruits in Disney California Adventure starting June 4th!. Once open, Avengers Campus will offer guests the opportunity to train with some of the iconic superheroes, help Spider-Man in his test lab, try some of the newest food experiments, and more! But, the experience wouldn’t be complete without some souvenirs, right? Well, we’ve got a sneak peek at many of the new merchandise coming to the land — let’s take a look!