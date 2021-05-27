Microsoft Edge Canary testers can add new Desktop Sharing Hub in the toolbar

Although Google has its recommended set of apps for all Android phones to have, some manufacturers have long preferred to still provide their own core apps and custom experiences. For the longest time, Samsung has been one of the biggest culprits of that divergent experience, but it has lately been trying to trim down its set of apps. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t done away with those completely, especially pre-installed apps and services that provide functionality that neither Google nor Android itself provides. Unfortunately, those apps and services can also become entry points for hackers, as demonstrated by this latest security report.