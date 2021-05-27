Cancel
Microsoft Edge Canary testers can add new Desktop Sharing Hub in the toolbar

By Rabia Noureen
onmsft.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has started testing a new Desktop Sharing Hub menu that should make it easier for users to share web pages. The experimental feature was spotted by Reddit user u/Leopeva64-2, and it is now live in the latest Microsoft Edge Canary build (92.0.900.0). The new Sharing experience essentially groups all...

www.onmsft.com
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung pre-installed apps left Galaxy phones open to hacking

Although Google has its recommended set of apps for all Android phones to have, some manufacturers have long preferred to still provide their own core apps and custom experiences. For the longest time, Samsung has been one of the biggest culprits of that divergent experience, but it has lately been trying to trim down its set of apps. That doesn’t mean it hasn’t done away with those completely, especially pre-installed apps and services that provide functionality that neither Google nor Android itself provides. Unfortunately, those apps and services can also become entry points for hackers, as demonstrated by this latest security report.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

What’s new in Chrome OS Canary 93 | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Chrome OS 91 has officially arrived for most eligible Chromebooks and with it, a handful of cool new features. Most notably, Nearby Share is now available to Chrome OS users and transferring files to and from your device with other users is easier than ever. In case you missed it, here’s a quick video from Robby highlighting what’s fresh and new in the latest update to Chrome OS. FYI: If you’re using a new generation Tiger Lake Chromebook, be patient. Chrome OS 91 is coming for you soon.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft updates Edge Immersive Reader with new fonts, more

Microsoft released a new Edge Dev build yesterday, but they left out one of the new features from the official changelog. Microsoft has delivered some improvements to the Edge Immersive Reader feature, which strips a page of distracting elements such as unnecessary graphics and ads and improves the reading experience.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Microsoft releases Edge 91.0.864.48 for desktop with bug fixes Update Edge closes 10 security holes | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

In the evening, Microsoft released an unplanned update with version number 91.0.864.48 for Microsoft Edge for Windows and MacOS. Update only includes bug fixes and security improvements: Microsoft closes security holes with this update CVE-2021-30544, CVE-2021-30545, CVE-2021-30547, CVE-2021-30547, CVE-2021-30548, CVE-Microsoft Edge Versions 2021-30549, CVE-2021-30550, CVE-2021-30551, CVE-2021-30552, and CVE-2021-30553. This update therefore covers the CVE-2021-30551 vulnerability declared as an exploitation in the wild by the chromium group. As always, access to the details is restricted until most users receive this update. The update for version 91.0.864.48 can be downloaded with the three items via the update function via the Fe Fe Help and Feedback Information about Microsoft Edge and directly from the official website. More information about this update can be found below or at Microsoft.
Softwaremobigyaan.com

How to disable Browsermetric in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge browser, built using the Chromium engine, has been gaining popularity, and to keep it going the same way, the company has been introducing new features and improving performance. One of the ways Microsoft learns about improvements to make is through the users’ browsing behavior. Browsermetrics is the anonymous...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to get back the missing Toolbar in Google Docs

Over some time now, Google Docs has left its imprint as a considerable competitor to Microsoft Word. While it may not be as stocked with features as MS Word, it has a few things here and there that set it apart. Users who actively use Google Docs must be aware of the important role that its Toolbar plays. Some users, especially those who use Google Docs avidly, may notice that the Toolbar can sometimes go missing. Today, we will be showing our users how they can bring back the missing Menu Toolbar in Google Docs.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Chrome 93 Could Introduce A Customizable Shortcut In The Toolbar

Chrome 92 Beta landed last week and it brought a new button between the address bar and the tab switcher. For some users, the button was a shortcut to launch a new tab while it was a share option for others. However, it looks like Google was just getting started. There’s actually more to this shortcut.
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Allow Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge

On the web, pop-up windows are often considered a nuisance. But sometimes, you need to enable pop-ups in Microsoft Edge for certain websites to work properly. Luckily, it’s easy to allow pop-ups on all sites or only specific sites in Edge for Windows 10 or Mac. Here’s how. Table of...
ComputersTechRepublic

Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop: A cheat sheet

Cloud-based DaaS offers several advantages to a remote workforce. This guide to Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) assesses the platform and what it can offer. Unprecedented conditions surrounding COVID-19 and the accompanying global pandemic have left many business enterprises scrambling to find ways to accommodate an increasingly...
Computerswccftech.com

MAINGEAR Adds the RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Cards to Various Desktops

MAINGEAR has announced that various prebuilt PCs will feature NVIDIA's newest graphics cards, the RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3080 Ti. Both of these graphics cards are currently available for anyone looking to configure their next gaming PC through MAINGEAR, and this will allow gamers to experience the added power of NVIDIA's third-generation GPUs.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Apple adds Microsoft Precision TouchPad support to Bootcamp

Microsoft has managed to replicate Apple’s silky smooth touchpad experience with their Precision Touchpad drivers, but ironically one of the places you could not experience it up to now has been on a Macbook Pro when dual-booting into Windows 10. Apple has finally changed that, with the latest version of...
ComputersOS News

CuteFish is a new Linux desktop environment

CuteFishOS’s stated goal is to “make a better experience desktop OS”. To do that they’re building a new desktop environment (‘CuteFishDE’) using KDE Frameworks, Qt, and KDE Plasma 5. This desktop will sit at the heart of a new Linux distro called CuteFishOS. The desktop experience caters to “beginners”, rather...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Microsoft Edge Deployment Guide for Business

Internet Explorer, which once ruled the market, is going to be discontinued. However, Microsoft is doing everything it can to regain those lost users and “Microsoft Edge” is their new bet. Since Internet Explorer is on the way out, it is time for businesses to migrate to Microsoft Edge. This Microsoft Edge Deployment Guide for Business will help you with just that!
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Microsoft Edge Beta Is Coming to Android

Microsoft is bringing the whole gamut of Edge browsers onto Android devices, but there was always one entry missing: the Beta version. Now, Microsoft is fixing this problem by releasing the Edge Beta build onto the Google Play store. Microsoft Edge Beta, Now Mobile. Microsoft released the app just now....