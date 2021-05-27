Acer unveils the world’s first 17-inch Chromebook

Cease me in the event you’ve heard this one: A Chromebook is only a glorified browser in a field. Or this one: It is like a “actual” laptop however with out all the great things — and it is virtually ineffective offline.You see the place we’re going with this, proper? These are all wildly inaccurate myths which have plagued Chrome OS since its begin. To be truthful, a few of them did have nuggets of actuality again within the platform’s earliest days, when it was nonetheless a small-scale, beta-like undertaking inside Google. However for years upon years now, Chromebooks have been succesful productiveness instruments that supply ample benefits over conventional desktop working techniques and work simply in addition to every other computer systems offline.With regards to offline effectiveness, the important thing — identical to with a Home windows or a Mac system — is a wholesome dose of planning and preparation. Some cloud-centric providers require a contact of setup earlier than they’re going to be purposeful offline, and a few frequent work duties want particular third-party software program in place with a purpose to be dealt with with out an energetic web connection. None of that, nevertheless, is tough to do. And it is actually not not possible.In the event you’re utilizing a Chromebook for work, suppose by means of the next 4 areas to verify your laptop is offline-ready and primed for productiveness earlier than the necessity arises. Then, when your subsequent enterprise flight takes off (hopefully quickly?), skip the hardly usable airplane Wi-Fi and as an alternative sit again, loosen up, and revel in your Slack-interruption-free productiveness session.1. Make certain your Google apps are ready for offline useGoogle’s core productiveness apps are utterly offline-capable — however most often, it is as much as you to take the initiative and set them up appropriately.For Gmail: