Video Games

Minecraft Dungeons' Hidden Depths DLC is now available

By Laurent Giret
onmsft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest DLC for Minecraft Dungeons, Hidden Depths, is now available on all platforms. The additional content adds a new underwater world with more missions, weapons, artifacts, and enemies to discover in the popular dungeon crawler. Minecraft Dungeons’ Hidden Depth DLC is priced at $5.99 on the Microsoft Store, but...

