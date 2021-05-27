Cancel
Tennis

French Open: Harriet Dart loses in final round of qualifying for Roland Garros

BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Selected radio and text commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website, plus daily reports and analysis. Harriet Dart missed out on a spot in the main draw at the French Open with a 6-2 6-2 defeat by Taiwanese Liang En-shuo in the final round of qualifying.

