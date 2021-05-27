Tweeterhead announces Joker statue

If a person was wondering how fickle movie fans can be, then the answer might be found in the response of DC fans to the possibility of Joker 2 coming to theaters eventually. The initial movie with Joaquin Phoenix was lauded as one of the best and even won the main actor an award as some people were clapping ecstatically and others were staring in shock at how this movie managed to climb so high. But that’s what fans are for, to embrace something so fully that they’ll defend any and every criticism launched at it, only to turn around and act confused as to why anyone would want to create a sequel. As anyone should be able to guess, this wasn’t what the studio wanted to hear when it came to announcing a sequel to Phoenix’s beloved character. Even Joaquin didn’t want to perform a sequel unless he was able to put full belief into it, which indicates that unless he can be brought back, the announcement of a sequel might dwindle, or we might see one script after another denied as delays are bound to happen if the Oscar-winner’s needs aren’t met. It sounds a bit ridiculous to plan for a sequel without being certain that people are going to like it, doesn’t it? That’s kind of amusing really since this is how Hollywood appears to do things quite often when it comes to the initial movie and sequels alike, but this time they’re being given pause for one reason or another, and all because the fans, who they choose to please and then choose to disregard at times, are already giving their two cents about the idea. The thing is, their opinion isn’t exactly wrong since the Joker has pretty much told his tale, and trying to make him into what people can already guess he’s going to be would be kind of pointless at this time.