Tweeterhead announces Joker statue

By Sean P. Aune
Batman News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTweeterhead is back with a new Joker maquette that celebrates the Clown Prince of Crime. The Joker maquette will go on sale at 9am Pacific/12pm Eastern today for $575 at Tweeterhead.com. Tweeterhead Presents the new Joker 1:6 Scale Deluxe Maquette! This absolutely bonkers Joker Deluxe Maquette is packed full of...

batman-news.com
ComicsICV2

DC COMICS ANNOUNCES 'THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX'

DC Comics announced The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox for release on August 3. In this murder mystery series, the G.C.P.D. discovers a unidentified corpse, a magical box, and several of most infamous villains sitting in the same jail cell. The Joker is the only one that knows what happened, and he unravels each piece of this tale, over the course of the series, as it connects to his diabolical plans. The first issue is penned by Matthew Rosenberg, who recently worked on Wolverine: Black, White & Blood for Marvel (see "Academy Award Winner John Ridley To Write A 'Wolverine' Comic"). It also features art by Jesus Merino, Joshua Hixon and Ulises Arreola.
Entertainmentsideshow.com

The Joker (Deluxe)

Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the newest DC Maquette - The Joker (Deluxe)!. This absolutely bonkers Joker Deluxe Maquette is packed full of crazy and is gonna put a smile on your face... The Joker Deluxe Maquette measures close to 20.5” tall when fully assembled - from the bottom of base...
Shoppingflickeringmyth.com

The Joker gets a new deluxe collectible maquette from Tweeterhead

Sideshow has released a batch of official promotional images for Tweeterhead’s 1:6 The Joker deluxe maquette. The DC collectible is available is available to pre-order now, priced at $575; take a look here…. Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the newest DC Maquette – The Joker (Deluxe)! This absolutely bonkers Joker Deluxe...
Visual ArtComicBook

Awesome Pokemon Fan Art Features Every Monster in the Series

At this point, there are more than 1000 Pokemon in total, when accounting for various forms and regional variants. In an incredible new piece, artist Yousuf Hasan has captured the entirety of the Pokedex, with Ash, Misty, and Brock taking center stage. It's an incredible piece, featuring an absolute plethora of Pokemon. Hasan made the 898 Pokemon in the Pokedex his main priority, then included other Pokemon, such as Gigantamax forms and regional variants, in order to reach 1000 characters in total. It sure looks like everything has been included, though that hasn't stopped some fans on social media from searching high and low for anything that might be missing!
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Joker’s Hand Release New Video For “War Profiteer”

Today, Joker’s Hand release their latest video for “War Profiteer”, a single from their self-titled EP. “War Profiteer” is an upbeat summer single that pokes fun at those who profit off of the suffering of others,” explains the band. Hailing from Torrance, CA, the founding members Kevin Kawano and Matthew Lau met while attending film school at UC Santa Cruz. After writing dozens of demos and carving a name for themselves on the Los Angeles club circuit, the band met with producers Steve Ornest and Wyn Davis at Total Access Recording Studios (Sublime, No Doubt, Guns N’ Roses). They began working on what would become their debut self-titled EP, which was released in March 2020.
Moviescogconnected.com

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Bodega Cat Suit Statue Available

Hot Toys has done it again. Another wonderful statue is available to pre-order for the most dedicated fans, and by that I mean fans with most excess cash to spend. These statues are not cheap, but damn, do they look good. One of the best parts of these figures from Hot Toys is that they are highly customizable and posable. The different images almost look like they model different statues. This statue is a fan-favorite; the Bodega Cat Suit, which features Miles’ partner in crimefighting Spider-Cat.
MoviesTVOvermind

DC Fans Are Wondering if a Joker 2 is Even Necessary

If a person was wondering how fickle movie fans can be, then the answer might be found in the response of DC fans to the possibility of Joker 2 coming to theaters eventually. The initial movie with Joaquin Phoenix was lauded as one of the best and even won the main actor an award as some people were clapping ecstatically and others were staring in shock at how this movie managed to climb so high. But that’s what fans are for, to embrace something so fully that they’ll defend any and every criticism launched at it, only to turn around and act confused as to why anyone would want to create a sequel. As anyone should be able to guess, this wasn’t what the studio wanted to hear when it came to announcing a sequel to Phoenix’s beloved character. Even Joaquin didn’t want to perform a sequel unless he was able to put full belief into it, which indicates that unless he can be brought back, the announcement of a sequel might dwindle, or we might see one script after another denied as delays are bound to happen if the Oscar-winner’s needs aren’t met. It sounds a bit ridiculous to plan for a sequel without being certain that people are going to like it, doesn’t it? That’s kind of amusing really since this is how Hollywood appears to do things quite often when it comes to the initial movie and sequels alike, but this time they’re being given pause for one reason or another, and all because the fans, who they choose to please and then choose to disregard at times, are already giving their two cents about the idea. The thing is, their opinion isn’t exactly wrong since the Joker has pretty much told his tale, and trying to make him into what people can already guess he’s going to be would be kind of pointless at this time.
bleedingcool.com

Two-Face in DC's Showcase #8 at Auction

In 1993, DC Comics resurrected its classic title Showcase, rebranding it from 1993 – 1996 with yearly numbering. The first outing, Showcase '93, stayed mostly true to the original spirit of DC's Showcase that began in 1956 and ran until 1970. The idea was to feature supporting characters in starring roles, essentially testing them out as potential lead characters for future series. This was done with many heroes, but this specific issue of Showcase '93 tried it with one of Gotham's most iconic villains: Two-Face. The storyline, titled "Batman: 2 Face Part Two" began in the previous installment and came to its climax in this issue. It was written by Doug Moench, penciled/inked/colored by Klaus Janson, and lettered by Ken Bruzenak. What adds to the history of this specific issue of Showcase '93 si that this wasn't just a single Two-Face story, but it also had backup stories. The issue featured Kobra: The Kobra Kronicles Part III: Brainwashed by Mike Baron, Gary Barker, José Marzan Jr., Paul Mounts, and Gaspar Saladino and Fire and Ice: Shadow of the Honeycreeper by Elliot S. Maggin, Steven Harris, Carlos Pedrazzini, Stuart Chaifetz, and Lois Buhais. You can add this piece of Gotham's villainy to your collection by heading over to Heritage Auctions, where a 9.8 CGC graded copy of this 1993 comic is available to bid on.
Visual Artpiratesandprincesses.net

Iron Studios Captures A Tender Mando And Grogu Moment

The second season finale of The Mandalorian is possibly the best thing to come out of Disney Star Wars … well … ever. We got a return of the real Luke Skywalker. The appearance of Dark Troopers and more Cara Dune action. The finale also saw Grogu bidding farewell to...
TV & Videosthelaughbutton.com

Warner Media announces upcoming slate that includes “Impractical Jokers,” “Chad,” “Miracle Workers,” and more

Warner Media made some big announcements today, as they announced their upcoming slate for 2021. First up is a Friday night movie series, hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Friday Night Vibes “will be ground zero for those who love movies, the culture, music and hanging out at the beauty salon and barbershop. With a mix of comedy, celebrity interviews and musical performances, Haddish, along with a resident DJ, will guide viewers through this celebration of life, cultural diversity, special behind-the-scenes moments and authentic conversation.” The movie party launches on TBS June 18th at 7:30 PM ET.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Brief “Joker 2,” Wakanda Series Updates

Trade paper The Hollywood Reporter has posted a lengthy feature piece about several high profile attorneys, going into brief detail about their recent deals on behalf of their clients. The piece reveals that filmmaker Todd Phillips has “struck a deal to co-write the next Joker instalment”. At last report, Phillips...
Violent CrimesBatman News

Todd Phillips reportedly signs on to co-writer Joker 2

Hidden with a feature about the most powerful lawyers in Hollywood, it has been revealed that Todd Phillips has signed on co-write a second Joker film. The Hollywood Reporter ran a feature on Hollywood’s Most Powerful Lawyers, within the blurb for Todd Phillips’ lawyer was the revelation that he “struck a deal to co-write the next Joker installment.”
LifestyleThe Brick Fan

LEGO Space Stars Puzzle Pre-Order on Chronicle Books

Chronicle Books has a pre-order up for a new 1000 piece puzzle called LEGO Space Stars. The puzzle costs $17 and it features eight minifigures in the foreground and the Galaxy Explorer (497) and Galaxy Commander (6980) in the background. The puzzle will be released on November 2. Get ready...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Joker gets grilled over the Puzzlebox in new series

Incoming The Joker co-writer Matthew Rosenberg is already spreading the laughs with a new standalone digital-first limited series titled The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox. The seven-issue series finds the Clown Prince of Crime arrested and in the Gotham Central interrogation room, grilled over what he knows about an unfolding mystery.
MoviesFirst Showing

Joker's Back in 'Batman: The Long Halloween' Parts 1 and 2 Trailers

"Everyone's invited to this party!" Warner Bros has unveiled an official trailer for both parts of their new animated adaptation of the iconic comic book Batman: The Long Halloween. These animated direct-to-VOD / DVD movies are the latest animated WB DC offerings, based on the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. Batman investigates a murder spree in Gotham that takes place on holidays. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World's Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer… The Dark Knight must fight a unified front of classic DC Super-Villains, diffuse an escalating mob war and solve the mystery of the Holiday Killer in The Long Halloween - Part Two. Featuring the voices of Jensen Ackles as Batman, and Troy Baker as Joker, with Laila Berzins, Billy Burke, Zach Callison, David Dastmalchian, Alyssa Diaz, John DiMaggio, Robin Atkin Downes, and Josh Duhamel. This looks quite similar to other Batman movies we've seen, but I'm still excited to see this story turned into animation.