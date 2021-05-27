Once-in-a-lifetime defensive masterpiece from Matisse Thybulle puts him in legendary company
Matisse Thybulle may not have been one of the finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award — those honors went to teammate Ben Simmons, Jazz center Rudy Gobert, and Warriors forward Draymond Green — but that doesn't mean his name shouldn't be mentioned in the same company. In fact, given how much he's able to accomplish in a somewhat limited role, he may be the most impactful defender that the entire league has to offer. His regular season stats shouldn't draw many arguments against that claim, but if they do, then his performance in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs should quiet any skeptics.www.audacy.com