Text description provided by the architects. The site is in a section of a residential area located on a gentle slope between the Funahashi and Hotani rivers, which flow through Hirakata in Osaka Prefecture. Raising the ground level when the land was developed for residential use has created a difference in height between the roads and the sites, and the rows of houses have been induced to place parking spaces on the roadside and residences on the upper level with walls where the height changes, distancing the road and the residence and creating an impression that the entire town is closed off from the roads.