Lake Worth, FL

Small Business Shout-out: Sweet n Savory, Lake Worth

By Ashley Glass
cbs12.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE WORTH, Fla. — As we're starting to come out of the pandemic, small businesses still need a lot of help to stay open and keep people employed. CBS12 News is giving a small business shout-out to Sweet n Savory Gourmet Gifts in Lake Worth, FL! Cookies that weigh .5 lb. are some of their best-sellers with flavors including Apple Pie and Nuttin' but Brownie. They also curate charcuterie boards and various gift baskets. Be sure to say hello to the owners, Maria and Jerry, when you stop in.

