The Nandua Warriors, who have been a district powerhouse for sometime, got back in the groove this week on their Senior Night, May 25. The Warriors handed Chincoteague their second loss in a row after a four-game winning streak. It was Nandua’s Senior Night that brought the 12-2 early inning victory, where eight seniors were recognized and honored before the start of the game. Abigail Killmon, Carol Hope Greer, Jaelyn Killmon, Madison Long, Lyric Sampson, Alana Shea, Bailey Taylor, and Mackenzie Vestal all said farewell to friends, family, and spectators as the large group of seniors played their last regular season game on the Warrior diamond. Nandua’s underclassman will have large shoes to fill next year as this senior class departs taking half the roster with it.