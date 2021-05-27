Cancel
Can we improve the world by remaining impartial?

By Klaus Schwab
World Economic Forum
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do when violent conflict erupts, innocent people get killed, and human rights are being violated? I believe any person with a heart and a moral compass would feel compelled to condemn the aggressors. Not doing so feels wrong on a moral level, and could raise the risk of further escalation. Are we misguided then, as an international institution, to not speak out unequivocally when conflicts emerge, and innocent people suffer? Are we “hiding” behind our impartiality?

